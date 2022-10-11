ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

yourwilliamson.com

Interior Thinking: 2022 HGTV Urban Oasis

This September, HGTV unveiled the newly built, fully furnished 2022 HGTV Urban Oasis® home in... Nashville! Situated just minutes from downtown, the home was designed by local architect Turner Binkley and constructed by local builder, Mitchell Builders Group, with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn. Additionally, the sweepstakes winner will receive the brand new, fully furnished home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand prize package valued at over $1.3 million.
NASHVILLE, TN
yourwilliamson.com

In YOUR Backyard: Morning Glory Orchard

In 2002, Curt and Cristina Wideman entered an auction with the hopes of retiring, only to leave with an orchard right in the heart of Williamson County. This purchase was simply a leap of blind faith, especially for Curt, who was used to wearing a suit and tie at a nine-to-five job. Unexperienced in anything agriculture-related, the Wideman’s rolled up their sleeves and made it into a successful business that their family could enjoy and, even more so, the community here in Williamson County. “They never worked as hard as they did in retirement!” says Alyson Terrel, Owner/CEO and daughter to Curt and Cristina.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

O’Charley’s Continues Major Menu Momentum with Debut of New Beer, Cocktail Menu and Bar Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the American restaurant with 142 locations across 16 states that is home to Great Food and Good Times, today announced that it is continuing its menu innovation by expanding its signature beer, Underground Chuck’s, to more locations, revamping its cocktail offerings and launching a new bar program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005920/en/ The Tangerine Grapefruit Margarita is just one of the new cocktails O’Charley’s is bringing to its revamped bar lineup. (Photo: Business Wire)
NASHVILLE, TN
Elite Daily

This Hocus Pocus Pop-Up Bar In Nashville Is So Immersive

Hocus Pocus is a staple of every spooky season because it’s chockfull of fun adventures, lovable characters, and hilarious one-liners that we’ll never stop quoting. The witchy mischief vibe is especially high this year, because the long-anticipated sequel to the cult-favorite is finally streaming on Disney+. If you just added Hocus Pocus 2 to your Halloween movie marathon line-up, you probably can’t get enough of the Sanderson sisters and their sinister spells right now. This Halloween, you can visit their hometown of Salem, Massachusetts and run “amok, amok, amok” all October long, thanks to an immersive new experience. “Hang onto your heads,” because the Holston House Hotel in Nashville is pouring potions inspired by the films in a special Hocus Pocus pop-up bar that’s open through Oct. 31.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
yourwilliamson.com

It's YOUR Business: Limestone Title & Escrow

Limestone Title is proud to have served Tennessee for the past thirteen years and counting! We have expanded our footprint across middle Tennessee, currently offering six locations to better serve the needs of this growing market. Since 2009 we have specialized in remote closings, using technology and a seasoned nationwide notary network to close anytime, anywhere at no additional cost. This specialty has become invaluable of late with the massive influx of residents from other states.
TENNESSEE STATE
yourwilliamson.com

In YOUR Neighborhood: PumpkinFest

The Downtown Franklin Association – a division of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County – is ready for all things fall! As a nationally accredited Main Street program, the Downtown Franklin Association’s mission is to lead the continued revitalization and purposeful evolution of downtown Franklin – in the context of historic preservation – by maintaining a diverse economic base, promoting a unique local shopping experience, fostering accessible and attractive public spaces, and forging partnerships across all sectors.
FRANKLIN, TN
yourwilliamson.com

YOUR Business Partner: Williamson Insider

Williamson, Inc., The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Williamson County Association of Realtors, Franklin Transit Authority, Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Franklin Tomorrow and Williamson Medical Center have launched Williamson Insider, a recurring luncheon designed to connect and engage the county’s growing population to help new residents explore ways to give back and plug in to Williamson County.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Want a pet? Metro shelter says sing for waived adoption fees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Those looking for pets in Nashville can soon enjoy waived adoption fees at Metro Animal Care and Control. All you have to do is sing your heart out. “In celebration of Nashville’s musical tradition and history, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is offering an adoption special based around the music-themed names of the pets in MACC’s care, called the Sing Your Heart Out Adoption Special,” a media release said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dunkin’ offers free coffee for a year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ announced the opportunity to sip on a year of free coffee in celebration of its Franklin store grand opening. This Friday, the first 100 guests in line at the new location will receive free coffee for a year. Employees will begin handing out vouchers for the unique promotion starting at 9 a.m.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

Things are getting spooky around Middle Tennessee. In addition to the pricey pumpkin farms that we know you’ll frequent this month, there are some free and cheap options lurking around the corner. In this week’s installment of the best free local fun, you’ll find some s’mores action, the chance...
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetmaury.com

Marcy Jo's Muletown closes after three years in business

Following three years in business, Marcy Jo’s Muletown has announced the closing of its Columbia location, located at 105 East 6th Street. The breakfast and brunch restaurant announced its closure in a post on Facebook last Wednesday, Oct. 5.
COLUMBIA, TN
yourwilliamson.com

YOUR Community Partners: 2022 Philanthropic Heroes

Each fall, Williamson County locals are nominated as Philanthropic Heroes to be featured in our Fall Philanthropy edition of YOUR Williamson. This year our nomination are nothing short of amazing. No surprise, as here in Williamson County, there is an abundance of people who dedicate their time to making our community better. We are delighted to present to our readers the 2022 Philanthropic Heroes!
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fire causes significant damage to Franklin store, restaurant

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire significantly damaged the Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant on Main Street on Monday night, the Franklin Fire Department confirmed. Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King estimated the fire caused more than $250,000 in damage. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 1328 W. Main...
FRANKLIN, TN

