Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visits McAllen as part of campaign bus tour
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick made a short campaign stop in McAllen Wednesday. The Valley is just one of the 131 stops on his statewide campaign bus tour. Patrick made a stop at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce. He encouraged all eligible to go out and vote in November. "I...
KRGV
Peñitas mayor pushing to bring polling location back to the city
Thousands of people in western Hidalgo County will need to go somewhere else to vote during the November election. Voters in Peñitas will need to find a new poling location, as the city library was not on the list of approved polling locations in the county. “If they don't...
KRGV
Organizations make final push to register voters
Several organizations participated in a last minute effort to register eligible voters for the November 2022 election. Tuesday, October 11 marked the deadline to register to vote. Different organizations such as Texas Rising and Texas Turnout held Tuesday registration drives to get people registered. The Hidalgo County Elections Department announced...
KRGV
Palmhurst resident claims $1 million in lottery ticket
A Palmhurst resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Ultimate, according to a news release from Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 5700 N. 23rd St, in McAllen. The Palmurst resident wished...
Comments / 0