What In The World Happened With Bitcoin Cash Today?
Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD is trading marginally lower by 1.63% to $109.25 going into the close of U.S. market trading Thursday, recovering markedly after selling off some 7.68% to $102.53 intraday. Cryptocurrencies at large are volatile Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and...
3 reasons Bitcoin mining difficulty just jumped the most in 17 months
“The rapid difficulty growth is a combination of several factors,” Daniel Frumkin, director of research and mining insights at Braiins, a Bitcoin mining company, tells Fortune.
blockchain.news
Binance Launches $500M Fund for Distressed Bitcoin Miners
Private and publicly-listed bitcoin miners can now apply for loans with Binance, as the cryptocurrency exchange launched a $500 million fund on October 14 for miners unable to cope with the ongoing downturn of the crypto-market conditions. Bitcoin miners applying for loans with Binance Pool - the company's mining service...
boundingintocrypto.com
Clean and Green Crypto Energy Consumption Could Be the Answer
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There is one major impediment to the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency that advocates are working to overcome. The fact that mining cryptocurrencies consume enormous – and seemingly wasteful – amounts of energy. However, two key...
kitco.com
Nigel Farage refers to Bitcoin as "the ultimate freedom"
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Farage has long been considered a Euro-skeptic and has shown no qualms about voicing “anti-establishment” opinions in the...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
decrypt.co
Crypto Market Is ‘The Tail Being Wagged by a Very Sick Dog’: Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin
The years-anticipated Ethereum merge from proof of work to proof of stake finally happened on September 15, and it went off without a hitch. The Ethereum network now uses 99% less energy. The merge went "what seems to be flawlessly," Joe Lubin, CEO of crypto software giant ConsenSys and a...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
Why Bitcoin Is Nosediving Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD is trading lower by 3.75% to the $18,300-level Thursday morning. Cryptocurrencies at large are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation. Cryptocurrencies have also been seen...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market started the week on Oct 10 in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices falling below $19,500. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained groggily above $1,300, with indications that ETH might drop below the key support level. Not just the biggest cryptos but the...
kalkinemedia.com
Can Tether cryptocurrency be mined?
Any cryptocurrency’s way of functioning and the release of its new tokens can be very different from its deemed competitors. Tether, which is counted among the cryptos with the highest market cap, issues new tokens in a manner that does not resemble that of Bitcoin or Ether. A stablecoin...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
cryptoslate.com
Elizabeth Warren-led US lawmakers demand probe of ERCOT’s support for Bitcoin miners in Texas
A group of U.S. lawmakers led by Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to provide operational and financial information about Bitcoin miners in Texas. Texas is home to about 30 crypto-mining companies consuming about 9% of the global mining power. By the end of...
binbits.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
cryptogazette.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Press Release: Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress...
CoinTelegraph
NFTs will be ‘as disruptive’ as Bitcoin was 10 years ago — Kraken exec
Nonfungible token (NFT) trading volumes may have dropped nearly 98% since January, but several industry executives tell Cointelegraph that it’s nothing to fear as the technology continues to develop and mature. Jonathon Miller, managing director of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken in Australia, said “despite NFT market activity and sales volume...
fintechnexus.com
Is there misplaced trust in stablecoins?
As the crypto winter sets in for the long run, stablecoins seem to be emerging as the crypto community’s warming fire. Stablecoin usage has seen a steady rise. In June, a report was released showing the stablecoin sector had a market share of over 15% of the total crypto market.
e-cryptonews.com
The Future of Money: The End of Cash and the Rise of Digital Currencies
Digital Currencies have been in the talks for the past decade, but people are still not confident about investing in them or using them. Some developed countries have legalized the use of cryptocurrencies for online purchases, but in most countries, it is still under the investigative eyes of governments. A...
decrypt.co
Skype Co-Founder Leads $13M Investment in Liquid-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Tech
Cryptography hardware technology company Fabric Systems raised $13 million in a seed round from investors to build energy-efficient Bitcoin mining hardware. The money came from early stage investment firm Metaplanet, run by Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, crypto exchange Blockchain.com, and venture firm 8090 Partners. The investment from Metaplanet is not...
