Fletcher, OK

kswo.com

Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Lawton woman in connection to the arrest of Michael Timms on Oct. 3. According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the Lawton Police Department found her harboring Michael Timms, a fugitive charged with murder in the second degree.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Fletcher Police searching for suspects who tried to steal ATM

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Fletcher are trying to track down two men who they said attempted to break in to an ATM machine on Highway 277. They need your help to catch them. Law enforcement is still searching for two white men who stole a truck in Lawton...
FLETCHER, OK
kswo.com

Duncan man wanted for deadly car crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County authorities filed an arrest warrant against a man they said was the driver in a deadly crash earlier this year. Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter. The wreck took place in Stephen’s county in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb....
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
SHAWNEE, OK
kswo.com

Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin Public Schools employee is accused of taking a nude photo inside an elementary school classroom. 64-year-old Jimmy Ray Pierce is facing a charge of indecent exposure and destroying evidence. It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted...
kswo.com

Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
chickashatoday.com

NEWCASTLE WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO EMBEZZLING FROM LOCAL CHURCH

OKLAHOMA CITY – Last week, DARLA BRALLEY, 58, of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Public records reflect that from 2012 until early 2020, Bralley served as...
NEWCASTLE, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Z94

Someone Stole Mutti’s Air Conditioners Overnight

Someone legitimately stole the air conditioners from Mutti's German Restaurant overnight, prompting the eatery to close for the time being until they can replace them. How messed up is that?. You can't have anything in Lawton these days... Air conditioner theft, especially on those big commercial units, is pretty popular...
LAWTON, OK
chickashatoday.com

Drilling rig accident kills 20 year old

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a tragic scene after a man was killed on a drilling rig.  GCSO responded to the 800 block of County Rd. 1400 after a 20-year-old man, later identified as Tanner Snider, was killed while operating a drilling rig.  According to GCSO,...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Crews on scene of motorcycle, mail truck crash near Moore

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are on the scene of a motorcycle and mail truck crash near Moore. On Wednesday, crews responded to a scene on Southeast 10thStreet and Sooner Road where a motorcycle and mail truck had crashed. Emergency crews are on the scene. If it is a part...
MOORE, OK
kswo.com

Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
LAWTON, OK
news9.com

Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident

A 20-year-old who died in an oil rig accident in Chickasha in early October is honored in a celebration of life at his hometown high school. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Tanner Snider was hit in the head earlier this week and instantly killed. He leaves behind his girlfriend...
CHICKASHA, OK

