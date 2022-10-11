Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Lawton woman in connection to the arrest of Michael Timms on Oct. 3. According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the Lawton Police Department found her harboring Michael Timms, a fugitive charged with murder in the second degree.
kswo.com
Fletcher Police searching for suspects who tried to steal ATM
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Fletcher are trying to track down two men who they said attempted to break in to an ATM machine on Highway 277. They need your help to catch them. Law enforcement is still searching for two white men who stole a truck in Lawton...
Overnight Standoff In Norman Ends As Police Make Arrest
The Norman Police Department has ended a 12-hour standoff after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a home. The standoff began when Norman Police responded to a burglary in progress at around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, in a neighborhood near North Porter Avenue and East Tecumseh Road. The suspect, Alexander Daniel...
kswo.com
Duncan man wanted for deadly car crash
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County authorities filed an arrest warrant against a man they said was the driver in a deadly crash earlier this year. Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter. The wreck took place in Stephen’s county in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb....
Pott. Co. sheriffs investigating body found in minivan
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office is investigating if a dead body found in the back of an abandoned minivan in Grady County has ties to a missing Shawnee man.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
KTUL
Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
Witness In Car Dealership Fraud Scheme Missing
A federal defendant has vanished six months after she and two of her former colleagues were embroiled in a scandal involving a car dealership in Norman. The three co-owners for Big Red Dealerships were convicted in November of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. A missing person's report was filed with...
kswo.com
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin Public Schools employee is accused of taking a nude photo inside an elementary school classroom. 64-year-old Jimmy Ray Pierce is facing a charge of indecent exposure and destroying evidence. It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted...
Oil Rig Worker Dies In McClain County Accident
McClain County authorities confirm that one man died in an oil rig accident on Sunday. The accident happened in Dibble on 190th St. near Highway 76. According to officials, there was an issue with the rigging that was holding a load near the worker. The rigging failed and trapped the...
kswo.com
Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
chickashatoday.com
NEWCASTLE WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO EMBEZZLING FROM LOCAL CHURCH
OKLAHOMA CITY – Last week, DARLA BRALLEY, 58, of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Public records reflect that from 2012 until early 2020, Bralley served as...
U.S. Postal Service stops delivering mail to Yukon complex due to damaged mailboxes
People living in one metro area apartment complex said they have not had any mail delivered for weeks, thanks to unsecure and damaged mailboxes.
Someone Stole Mutti’s Air Conditioners Overnight
Someone legitimately stole the air conditioners from Mutti's German Restaurant overnight, prompting the eatery to close for the time being until they can replace them. How messed up is that?. You can't have anything in Lawton these days... Air conditioner theft, especially on those big commercial units, is pretty popular...
chickashatoday.com
Drilling rig accident kills 20 year old
The Grady County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a tragic scene after a man was killed on a drilling rig. GCSO responded to the 800 block of County Rd. 1400 after a 20-year-old man, later identified as Tanner Snider, was killed while operating a drilling rig. According to GCSO,...
KOCO
Crews on scene of motorcycle, mail truck crash near Moore
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are on the scene of a motorcycle and mail truck crash near Moore. On Wednesday, crews responded to a scene on Southeast 10thStreet and Sooner Road where a motorcycle and mail truck had crashed. Emergency crews are on the scene. If it is a part...
Norman Photographer Documents Human Cost Of Turnpike Expansion
As the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority awaits authorization from the state Supreme Court to move forward on its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma plan, a photographer is documenting homes that lie in the proposed path of new toll roads. Jessie Newell of Shawnee is a member of Pike Off OTA, a Norman-based...
kswo.com
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
news9.com
Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident
A 20-year-old who died in an oil rig accident in Chickasha in early October is honored in a celebration of life at his hometown high school. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Tanner Snider was hit in the head earlier this week and instantly killed. He leaves behind his girlfriend...
KOCO
Grady County family mourns death of 20-year-old man killed on oil rig near Chickasha
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — A Grady County family is grieving the loss of a 20-year-old man killed on an oil rig near Chickasha. Tanner Snider's sisters told KOCO 5 that all they can do is remember him through memories and the things he loved. "He loved playing the guitar...
