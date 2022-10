Game 16 #10 Saint Louis (14-1, 7-0 A-10) at Dayton (12-2-1, 6-1 A-10) Date // Time Sunday, October 16, 2022 // Noon Central. Location Dayton, Ohio (Baujan Field) •The top two teams in the Atlantic 10 Conference current standings and preseason poll square off Sunday, Oct. 16, as 10th-ranked Saint Louis faces Dayton in a crucial late-season match. Kickoff at Baujan Field in Dayton, Ohio, is set for noon Central.

