How to find after school programs and activities

The school year is here, which means it’s time to sign up for after school programs and activities! In Philadelphia, Out-of-School Time (OST) programs are available throughout the city for students in grades Kindergarten through 12.

Families can use our OST program locator to find available programming in their neighborhood. With over 100 different programs available, students can choose from a variety of activities, including:

Creative and performing arts

Athletics and health

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM)

When you’re ready to apply, contact the programs directly. Space is limited, so we encourage families to sign up early!

Want to learn more about OST? Visit www.phila.gov/ost.