Santa Rosa cross country teams having standout seasons
The boys and girls cross country teams at Santa Rosa Academy are having standout seasons. The girls are in second place in league and the boys are in third place. They have two meets to go, then the postseason meets.
CBS News
Girl on San Marin High School JV football team making history
San Marin High School's junior varsity football team has one player that separates them from the rest of their league. Vern Glenn reports.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Biggest Football Game Comes With an Unusual Twist This Year
San Francisco’s biggest high school football game returns Friday night with a twist — the underdogs are now the favorites. Sacred Heart Cathedral’s Fightin’ Irish often find themselves playing second fiddle to archrival St. Ignatius, but are set to enter the 2022 Bruce-Mahoney football game in the driver’s seat.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sebastopol school district takes steps toward sustainability
The community came out in droves last Thursday, Oct. 6 for a beautiful event celebrating with Sebastopol Union School District's new solar shade structure and athletic field. The District ribbon cutting occurred at Brook Haven Middle School and included pizza, as well as live zydeco music from Gator Nation. Also entertaining the crowd was music teacher Mr. Del Monte’s Brook Haven choir club. They serenaded the community with beautiful songs and some mean ukulele playing!
mavensnotebook.com
DELTA WATERMASTER: Investigation of alleged illegal Delta diversions concludes; Delta Dry-year Response Pilot Program in place for another year; Voluntary agreements and the Delta
At the September meeting of the Delta Stewardship Council, Delta Watermaster Michael George’s update included the completion of an investigation into unauthorized diversions in the Delta, the Delta Dry Year Response Program, and how projects underway in the Delta might fit into the implementation of the Water Quality Control plan, either through voluntary agreements or through regulatory requirements to implement the plan.
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
Eater
The Tijuana-Style Taco Pop-Up That’s Earned a Cult Following in the East Bay
The first thing you’ll notice driving past Tacos Mi Reynita: there’s a line, and it’s always long. That’s how it’s been since day one for this popular East Oakland pop-up that emerged onto the taco scene a year and a half ago. The reason? Despite...
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
kuic.com
The Grand Opening Of Play-4-All Park’s Phase One Is October 29th In Vacaville!
Please join us for the Grand Opening of “Phase One” of the amazing Play-4-All Park on October 29th! Read about the NINE year journey in getting this Northern California “one of a kind” park for people of all abilities and disabilities built in Vacaville (ENTIRLEY with donations and sponsorships). Please read about our long road filled with many road blocks but even more endurance and determination. We are featured in this issue of the Vacaville Magazine (www.vacamag.com), pgs 26-29. We are finally ready to open PHASE ONE!! The park is located at 815 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Parking will be limited; try and carpool if you can 🙂
‘Bay Area Backroads’ returns to KRON4 News this October
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “Bay Area Backroads” is coming back this October with KRON4 anchor, Grant Lodes taking over hosting duties. The beloved Bay Area show which ran in the ’80s and ’90s will be a new regular segment in the KRON4 newscast as Grant takes the lead in reviving a franchise that was one […]
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
sfstandard.com
Blue Angels Pilot Hits Back at SF Lawmaker on National TV
A former Blue Angels pilot has hit back at Supervisor Dean Preston over a viral tweet about wanting to ban the aerial performance. The headline act of San Francisco’s Fleet Week was canceled Sunday due to fog. The loud display from the U.S. Navy pilots has divided opinions in the city for years.
everythingsouthcity.com
Lockdown of South San Francisco High
PRESS STATEMENT – For Immediate Release - Wednesday, October 12, 2022 . South San Francisco Unified School District on Lockdown of South San Francisco High.
Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs
Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surger y, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over...
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Flavors: Local cheese wins national competition, family suppers are back, sour endings and more delicious news
MENDOCINO Co., 10/14/22 – It’s been a busy week in Mendocino County’s growing food and beverage scene. Here’s the latest!. Boonville’s Pennyroyal Farm won the equivalent of an Oscar for goat cheese. Its Pepper Moldunes won Reserve Best in Show in the 2022 American Dairy Goat Association Goat Milk Products Competition. A smooth goat cheese rolled in Piment d’Ville (fine ground espelette pepper grown in Boonville), Pepper Moldunes also won first place in the Formed/Shaped Soft Cheese, Savory Flavored category. Pennyroyal Farm’s cult favorite, Bollie’s Mollies, also won first place in the Surface Ripened Cheese, All Other category.
7x7.com
5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area
You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
bohemian.com
Santa Rosa Councilmember faces three challengers in District 4 race
Housing development and police oversight are among the issues up for debate in this year’s Santa Rosa City Council elections. All told, nine candidates are running for four open seats on the seven-person council in the Nov. 8 election. With two longtime council members retiring and the city completing its transition to district elections, the election could significantly change the face of the council.
wine-searcher.com
Napa Lawsuit Plants Seeds of Doubt
What does the verb "to plant" actually mean? The answer may be decided in a California courtroom, with huge implications for the future of Napa Valley. A successful high-end winemaker filed an interesting lawsuit against Napa County last week, claiming that it doesn't have the right to stop him from installing a vineyard on a hillside because he didn't move any earth to do it.
‘Swamp gas’ overtakes small Bay Area town, sparks hundreds of complaints
Unfortunately, "Sugar Town" is not smelling so sweet.
