Laurie Cass: Scott Burns is looking to improve quality of life in Franklin
As a resident of Franklin, I am writing to support Scott Burns for state representative for Merrimack District 3 representing and supporting all citizens of Franklin.
Guided hike of Goose Pond and Little Sugarloaf Mountain with NLRA
ALEXANDRIA — Join Newfound Lake Region Association Education and Outreach Manager Mirka Zapletal for a relaxed autumn hike of Goose Pond and Little Sugarloaf Mountain on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. First heading to Goose Pond and then Little Sugarloaf, hikers will be on the lookout for plant...
Diners belly up to LRCC's Community Table lunches
LACONIA — Linda French had the best french onion soup she’s ever had at Lakes Region Community College’s Community Table lunch on Thursday. “And I’m not young, so I know,” she said.
Girl Scouts honored for earning highest awards
THETFORD, Vermont — A group of Girl Scouts were recognized for their outstanding work to make the world a better place by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at the council’s Young Women of Distinction ceremony on Sept. 11. Appearing in person for the honors ceremony...
Robert Dilloff: Thankful for quick response, skilled treatment at local hospital
A recent sudden and serious illness necessitated calling 911 for an emergency ambulance to Concord Hospital-Laconia. The service provided by the Laconia Fire Department EMTs was impressive. They arrived within minutes and transported me to the ER with great skill.
Janet Metcalf: Bristol voters have the choice to protect liberties, freedoms
John Sellers wrote in a letter to the editor on Feb. 3, “Vote for those who love life and will protect our liberties and freedoms.” I agree this is a good compass to use in electing our representatives.
Susan Longley, 75
ASHLAND — Susan Hathaway Longley, 75, died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 8, 2022, following a period of declining health. Susan was born on January 25, 1947, in Norwich, Connecticut, the daughter of Lorenzo and Irene (Baldyga) Hathaway. Susan was raised...
‘A triage move’: county delegation approves corrections pay increase
LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation voted 12-1 to approve a 25% pay increase for county corrections employees at its Thursday meeting. “I was pleased the delegation truly took the time to hear us out,” County Corrections Superintendent Adam Cunningham said after the vote. “I can’t say that’s always been the case in the past.”
Police find stolen snowmobiles, still looking for missing trailer
LACONIA — Two stolen snowmobiles have been recovered as part of an ongoing investigation by the Laconia Police Department. A snowmobile trailer and two Ski-Doo snowmobiles, which police described as “high end,” were reported stolen, along with a dump trailer on Oct. 4.
Tanger Outlets Tilton names the 2022 TangerKids Grants winners
TILTON — As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Tilton announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Boscawen Elementary School to support their Books for Kids initiative; Belmont Middle School to fund their Adaptive Outdoor Playground Equipment; Canterbury Elementary School to fund the creation of a Gaga Pit; Franklin Middle School to support their In-Line Skate for Education project; and Salisbury Elementary School to fund their Mind and Body Health initiative.
Karyn Gattermann: Electric vehicles are not the environmental boon they're advertised as
Fast facts: The average distance on a charge for electric vehicle is 250 miles (about 3.75 hours at 70 miles per hour). Average time to recharge the battery is 8 to 10 hours. Distance from Laconia to Orlando, Florida, is approximately 1,365 miles. It would take almost 6 charges to reach Orlando (Disney World) from Laconia. Today, Google Maps estimates this trip in a gas-powered vehicle can be done in 22 hours (driving straight through).
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 215 service calls from Oct. 5 through Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 76 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.
Where they're going, they don't need roads
The North East Region DeLoreans, or N.E.R.D.s, went on a cruise last Saturday that took them through the Lakes Region and White Mountains, led by Adam Harriott. Readers may remember the cars from the "Back to the Future" movie franchise. Eight cars' worth of the club's 26 members, driving DeLorean cars, made a stop at the Yankee Smokehouse restaurant in West Ossipee.
