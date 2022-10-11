Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 65 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Three people were arrested.
WCVB
'Person of interest' in unsolved April homicide in New Hampshire arrested in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. — A man described as a person of interest in the unsolved homicide of a New Hampshire couple earlier this year was taken into custody in Vermont on Wednesday, officials said. Logan Clegg, 26, was wanted on a 2021 warrant issued in Utah when he was spotted...
WMUR.com
Mother of slain Merrimack boy on witness list for Adam Montgomery's firearms trial
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mother of a Merrimack boy killed last year could be called to testify in the firearms trial of Adam Montgomery next month. News 9 Investigates has learned that Danielle Dauphinais is on the witness list in the trial of the father of Harmony Montgomery, a girl who was reported missing and who police believe was killed. Adam Montgomery has not been charged in connection with her disappearance or death.
Haverhill police arrest man that allegedly tried to lure two underage girls into his vehicle
The Haverhill police have arrested a man that they said tried to lure two young girls into his vehicle while they waited at their bus stop on Wednesday. According to a press release from the police department, John Perrault, 76, is facing charges of enticing the two young girls and driving with an revoked license. According to Haverhill police, Perrault approached the two girls at their bus stop at the intersection of Brookline Avenue and Main Street. The Haverhill man allegedly asked them to enter his vehicle before an adult bystander witnessed the exchange and intervened, prompting Perrault to flee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigating after three people pulled from fiery crash in Andover, N.H.
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fiery crash that occurred in Andover Wednesday afternoon. According to the NHSP, a preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle heading westbound on Route 11 crossed the center yellow line and collided head-on with a vehicle traveling the opposite way. Although both vehicles caught...
WMUR.com
18-year-old from Maine accused of driving 127 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire
GREENLAND, N.H. — An 18-year-old driver from Maine is being charged for allegedly driving 127 mph in Greenland, according to New Hampshire State Police. Hayley Lawrence, 18, of Eliot, Maine, was accused of reckless driving. State police said around 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper saw a 2015 BMW 5-series...
laconiadailysun.com
Missing teens found safe in Northfield
NORTHFIELD — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw are back home safely after being found Tuesday in Northfield. Paquette and Habbershaw, both 16, were reported missing Thursday after leaving Winnisquam Regional High School around 1 p.m. during a pep rally.
Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop
A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
No injuries in Center Harbor house fire on Tuesday
CENTER HARBOR — A fire heavily damaged a Center Harbor home Tuesday afternoon. The fire department was notified at 12:16 p.m. that a house on Center Harbor Neck Road in the area of Anton Road was on fire. The first firefighters arrived on the scene six minutes later and immediately summoned personnel and firefighter apparatus from several area departments, Fire Chief Tyler Driscoll said.
WMUR.com
No injuries after vehicle goes into water in Gilmanton
GILMANTON, N.H. — A vehicle with a boat trailer ended up in the water at Shellcamp Pond in Gilmanton Tuesday. First responders were called to the Ridgewood Drive boat ramp for that accident. They said everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out on their own. They were...
WMUR.com
Man charged in church shooting says prison interfering with right to practice religion
CONCORD, N.H. — A man serving time for assault as he awaits trial on charges related to a church shooting in Pelham claims the New Hampshire State Prison is denying him the right to practice his religion. Dale Holloway is asking a judge to order the prison to stop...
NECN
Drunken Wrong-Way Driver Stopped With Spike Strips on I-89 in NH
A wrong-way driver who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol was stopped by police on Interstate 89 in New Hampshire using spike strips overnight. State police said they received a call around midnight about a truck driving north in the southbound lanes of I-89 in Concord. Another driver had called police and was able to provide updates on the vehicle's location as troopers responded.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laconiadailysun.com
Sanbornton Police Log
SANBORNTON — Police handled 19 service calls for the week ending last Saturday.
manchesterinklink.com
Vehicle struck by gunfire Friday at Auburn and Union, police search for leads
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a report of gunfire late Friday night that struck a vehicle. At about 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 Manchester Police received a report of gunshots heard in the area of Union and Auburn streets. Multiple people reported hearing the shots, but could not...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Maple Street woman says neighbor escalating harassment with dog poop
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
manchesterinklink.com
Man charged in stabbing at homeless encampment
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police released details on Tuesday regarding an alleged stabbing at a homeless encampment reported last week. At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 police found the victim of the stabbing in a parking lot on Huse Road who indicated the stabbing occurred at a homeless camp in the woods.
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
wgan.com
York County police investigate theft of “Welcome to Maine” sign
Police are looking for help identifying the person responsible for stealing a “Welcome to Maine” sign in Acton on Monday. The sign was on Route 109 near the New Hampshire town line. The York County Sheriff’s Office has two photos of a black truck that may have been...
manchesterinklink.com
Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire
WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
Comments / 0