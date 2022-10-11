ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 65 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Three people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Mother of slain Merrimack boy on witness list for Adam Montgomery's firearms trial

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mother of a Merrimack boy killed last year could be called to testify in the firearms trial of Adam Montgomery next month. News 9 Investigates has learned that Danielle Dauphinais is on the witness list in the trial of the father of Harmony Montgomery, a girl who was reported missing and who police believe was killed. Adam Montgomery has not been charged in connection with her disappearance or death.
MERRIMACK, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Haverhill police arrest man that allegedly tried to lure two underage girls into his vehicle

The Haverhill police have arrested a man that they said tried to lure two young girls into his vehicle while they waited at their bus stop on Wednesday. According to a press release from the police department, John Perrault, 76, is facing charges of enticing the two young girls and driving with an revoked license. According to Haverhill police, Perrault approached the two girls at their bus stop at the intersection of Brookline Avenue and Main Street. The Haverhill man allegedly asked them to enter his vehicle before an adult bystander witnessed the exchange and intervened, prompting Perrault to flee.
HAVERHILL, MA
Laconia, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Missing teens found safe in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw are back home safely after being found Tuesday in Northfield. Paquette and Habbershaw, both 16, were reported missing Thursday after leaving Winnisquam Regional High School around 1 p.m. during a pep rally.
NORTHFIELD, NH
WHAV

Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop

A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
laconiadailysun.com

No injuries in Center Harbor house fire on Tuesday

CENTER HARBOR — A fire heavily damaged a Center Harbor home Tuesday afternoon. The fire department was notified at 12:16 p.m. that a house on Center Harbor Neck Road in the area of Anton Road was on fire. The first firefighters arrived on the scene six minutes later and immediately summoned personnel and firefighter apparatus from several area departments, Fire Chief Tyler Driscoll said.
CENTER HARBOR, NH
WMUR.com

No injuries after vehicle goes into water in Gilmanton

GILMANTON, N.H. — A vehicle with a boat trailer ended up in the water at Shellcamp Pond in Gilmanton Tuesday. First responders were called to the Ridgewood Drive boat ramp for that accident. They said everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out on their own. They were...
GILMANTON, NH
NECN

Drunken Wrong-Way Driver Stopped With Spike Strips on I-89 in NH

A wrong-way driver who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol was stopped by police on Interstate 89 in New Hampshire using spike strips overnight. State police said they received a call around midnight about a truck driving north in the southbound lanes of I-89 in Concord. Another driver had called police and was able to provide updates on the vehicle's location as troopers responded.
CONCORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Man charged in stabbing at homeless encampment

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police released details on Tuesday regarding an alleged stabbing at a homeless encampment reported last week. At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 police found the victim of the stabbing in a parking lot on Huse Road who indicated the stabbing occurred at a homeless camp in the woods.
MANCHESTER, NH
103.7 WCYY

Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’

DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
DERRY, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire

WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
WEARE, NH

