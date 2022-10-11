Read full article on original website
Related
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Fast Company
‘Quiet quitting’ isn’t the problem. Exhausted workers are just too afraid to leave their jobs
Inflation rose by 9% this June as salaries increased by only 5%. Meanwhile, the housing market is down and employees everywhere are taking stock of their wallets and budgets. Joblist, an AI-powered job search platform, conducted a study of 19,000 job seekers across the United States to get their thoughts on the current job market, along with their hopes and fears. Below are the key findings from the survey:
psychologytoday.com
Quiet Quitting Is Loudly Showing Managers a New Perspective
Although quiet quitting is not new, the message is now louder, and management should think about why it's happening. Productivity is capped at about 55 hours a week, so managers should work with employees to set goals that transcend the long-hours mentality. Each worker should define their own version of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
How to disrupt inequality in the arts
A new wave of leaders are disrupting inequality in the arts and entertainment by pushing the media industry beyond inclusion riders and cross-cultural casting with narratives that embrace the full range of racial, ethnic, and cultural experiences. Featuring Ebro Darden, Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Apple Music; Alana Mayo, President, Orion Pictures; and Tracy Sherrod, VP and Executive Editor, Little, Brown Publishers.
Fast Company
This is why every team needs a KPI for joy
As I leave a recent in-person event at the office, I reflect on how much more common this feeling of energy and connection was pre-pandemic. I reflect on this fondly. I wonder: Will we ever restore the same degree of joy in the workplace again? In the same week, I log in from home to my first 7 a.m. call in a series of back-to-back meetings, and I think, “I’m so thankful I don’t need to go into the office today.”
Fast Company
The difference between race and ethnicity–and why it matters
By the year 2045, the majority of the U.S. population will be racially diverse. Already, this reality is impacting our culture, politics, businesses, and national sense of identity. Companies are particularly eager to get ahead of the change and ensure they’re catering to a rapidly diversifying market and workforce. Gen...
‘I’m charting uncharted waters,’ Melinda French Gates says of her working relationship with Bill Gates
Amidst her divorce, Melinda French Gates says she learned how to be her “most authentic self in every way.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Company
The 5 most powerful creator economy executives of 2022
As relatively easy as it may be for many creators to write a hit song or create a viral video, making money from their work may not be as intuitive. Enter the suits! The best executives—whether as a platform or an agent or manager—step in and step up to help creators maximize profits from their work and grow their audience. This can be specific to a particular cohort of creators: Keely Cat-Wells, founder and president of C Talent at Whalar, for example, works to give disabled creators more opportunities in front of and behind the camera. Others, such as Night Media founder Reed Duchscher, come along later in the process to help creators with an existing following partner and take a stake in brands that they can promote. These five executives, working at SoundCloud, YouTube, Spotter, and more are paving the way for creators, brands, and investors to make money in the creator economy.
Toddler has the purest response to finding out her mommy was adopted and it is making everyone cry
The child was quite shocked to hear that her mother's birth mom had not wanted her.
Fast Company
The 5 up-and-coming creators to watch in 2022
Over the past two years, more than 165 million creators have joined the global creator economy, ballooning the overall landscape to 303 million. It’s a packed house brimming with potential—so what does it take for a creator to break out from the rest? In considering the next generation of breakout creators, we looked at people we thought had a singular creative voice or have been using their platforms in more clever ways. These creators have already made some impact through their content and stand to blaze even more trails on their exponential rise.
Fast Company
How to manage teams when you’re an “unconventional” leader
In her hometown of Nashville, 40-year-old Odessa Kelly is a walking act of provocation. Black. Queer. Six feet tall. Outspoken. Running for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District as a Democrat. If you wrote a computer program and told it to design a fiercely progressive leader for a diverse, liberal, urban part of the New South, Kelly is who it would spit out.
Fast Company
How not to suck at onboarding
As the CEO of a company that has placed many thousands of remote employees, I’ve seen plenty of people onboard, and I’ve seen more than my share of onboarding issues. In today’s tight labor market, and with an uncertain economy on the horizon, you can’t afford to get it wrong. Operationalizing an onboarding practice as one of your company’s core competencies pays you back in spades with few bad hires, quicker new employee integration, and happier and more productive people.
Fast Company
Asking essential questions is critical to solving our most complex problems. Here’s why
Humans express curiosity by asking questions. But so much of our day is filled with tasks that go unquestioned. The speed of modern life, the convenience of socially coded behavior, and the consolidation of power have created conditions of autopilot. Far too many of us spend our workday doing tasks...
Fast Company
The 5 savviest creator economy investors of 2022
The creator economy, now at 50 million strong as defined by one of the venture capitalists on this list (though other analysts put it even higher), is proving to be fertile new ground not only for creatives but also for the investors who see the opportunity to back the kind of tech and tools that can open up more opportunity for more people to make a living pursuing their passions. Venture capitalists today serve two essential roles within the creator ecosystem: They are finding and funding additional platforms, products, services, and marketplaces (or more efficient ones) that help creators capture, grow, and monetize audiences. They are also increasingly creators themselves, using newsletters, podcasts, and social media to bring insight and transparency to investing, company building, and the trends shaping the markets they’re funding. These five rising-star investors are shaping the creator economy in ways that affect creators and all of us who enjoy what they do and want them to keep engaging and entertaining us.
Fast Company
The 5 most influential creators of 2022
What does it mean to be a big-shot creator on the internet today? Follower count is an easy metric, but it doesn’t really get to the heart of what makes a creator beloved and successful beyond just having vanity statistics. A notable creator needs an audience, but becoming a well-known and enduring one is about more than cynically learning the latest TikTok dance or reacting to the latest clickbait scandal in an effort to juice a view count or gain followers. Rather, the creators worth celebrating are those with engaging, authentic content that has made an impact on the medium and other creators, and used their platform as a starting point for a venture with a wider scope than their content. If the six creators on this list (Rhett & Link are a dual entry) have one thing in common, it’s that their interest in the creator economy goes beyond simply building a following or churning out content to please the algorithm. They’ve all taken the connection they’ve formed with their fans and turned it into something more—whether that’s an investment fund for emerging talent, a coffee brand, a makeup brand, or a restaurant and packaged goods empire.
Fast Company
Leaders: Stop writing your mission statements without input. We can tell
Recently, I found myself reading a February article about the new value statements Mark Zuckerberg set when reimagining Facebook as Meta. I had never bothered to read the value statements associated with Facebook and was a bit surprised when this one was quoted: “Move fast and break things.” The article goes on to note that as the company–and hopefully Zuckerberg–matured, new value statements became less reckless. Apparently, they’ve brought back the “move fast” part for Meta, while dropping the (rather childish) “break things” aspect.
Fast Company
How to write truly inclusive job descriptions to find the best talent
I see a lot of companies emphatically advertising their commitment to diversity in their job descriptions. They leverage words like “belonging” and “inclusion” and “justice.” Because they want to make it clear to candidates that DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) is in fact a priority for their company.
Fast Company
The science of resting (well)
Workers everywhere are exhausted and need recovery time. According to a recent Gallup survey, three out of four workers experience burnout at work. The COVID-19 pandemic and all its accompanying threats and uncertainties have reoriented people’s value systems toward focusing more on life, especially on fun and downtime outside work. Furthermore, widely spread hybrid and flexible working arrangements have (in theory) created more hours for people to spend resting.
ceoworld.biz
Diversity and Inclusion Are About Leadership
Many companies made statements of solidarity after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. They promised to do better. Thousands of companies signed various commitments to do better and to build more diverse and inclusive organizations. But as the weeks and months have rolled on, we’ve seen some uptick in DEI training and workshops, plus some companies reporting better statistics, yet we continue to see data about the growing percentage of workers that are unhappy and disengaged. We saw the numbers grow in early 2022 when millions joined the “Great Resignation” and we continue to see it with the quiet quitters.
Comments / 0