Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of Android users warned to check their phones now for ‘safety failure’
ANYONE with an Android phone should check their settings for a "safety failure". There's a special check that you can do to ensure you're staying safe online. Every so often, your Android phone will need to be updated. This might not seem important – especially if your phone is working...
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
9to5Mac
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
daystech.org
Sandmarc releases Titanium Edition band for Apple Watch Ultra
Sandmarc, an organization recognized for its pictures equipment, has launched a titanium band for Apple Watch Ultra. Other than the massive display, the titanium case with a user-settable Action button are spotlight options. It additionally has twin audio system, an 86-decibel siren, and a three-microphone array. When submerged previous a sure depth, the Apple Watch will robotically show the water depth, temperature, and size of submersion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
CNET
Is Your Android Being Tracked by an AirTag? Here's How to Find Out
AirTags, although designed to act as key, wallet and luggage finders, have been misused by thieves and stalkers to track people's locations, as well as their personal items, without their knowledge. Over the last year, Apple has released several antistalking features to help people find rogue AirTags near them, and that includes an app for Android users.
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
Business Insider
How to turn on Google Chrome's dark mode on desktop or mobile devices
To turn on dark mode in Google Chrome, go to Settings on Windows or System Preferences on Mac. On iPhone, go to Settings > Display & Brightness and select Dark in the Appearance section. On Android, go to Settings > Theme and select Dark or System Default. While running your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
daystech.org
Apple’s iOS 16.1 public beta starts rolling out: Here are 5 exciting features to expect
Apple’s iOS 16.1 is subsequent replace to its newest working system and the general public beta for a similar has began rolling out. The developer beta was already obtainable. If your iPhone is on a beta model of iOS 16, the replace ought to be seen within the Software Update part. Apple tends to roll out new options with every extra replace to iOS and the identical holds true for iOS 16.1. Of course, this can be a model bump, so the checklist of recent options is proscribed. But it does include some essential adjustments. Here’s a rapidly look.
Meta warns 1M Facebook users about Android, iOS apps used to steal login information
Meta's security researchers discovered over 400 Android and iOS apps this year designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise users' accounts.
daystech.org
Google Clock Update Gets Brings Tablet Optimizations
Google is delivering on its promise to carry extra pill optimizations to Android. Back at Google I/O early this yr, The search large introduced that it was going to optimize greater than 20 of its first-party apps to look and function higher on. Thanks to a tweet from Mishaal Rahmen, we all know that the Google Clock app will quickly get some much-needed pill optimizations.
daystech.org
Here are all the carriers that’ll give you an iPhone 14 for free
The latest iPhone is undoubtedly fascinating, but it surely’s additionally expensive. Thankfully, numerous cellular carriers supply offers, together with packages that’ll land you an iPhone 14 without cost. Where are you able to get a free iPhone 14?. To make clear, by “free,” we imply carriers that provide...
daystech.org
iOS VPN apps have another flaw: excluding many Apple apps
A security researcher again in August found a significant flaw in iOS VPN apps, and a second researcher has now demonstrated one other main difficulty. The first drawback was that opening a VPN app ought to shut all current connections, however didn’t. The second is that many Apple apps ship private information outdoors the VPN tunnel, together with Health (above) and Wallet …
daystech.org
October Prime Day: Blink Mini Indoor Camera Down to $30
Amazon Prime Day occurred in July, however we’re already getting a second gross sales occasion from the huge on-line retailer. The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is occurring on October 11 and 12, and it’s the right time to improve your safety system. During the sale, you possibly can seize the Blink Mini for less than $30, an amazing low cost off its unique $65.
daystech.org
WhatsApp rolls out big privacy update for Android users
By Ankita Garg: WhatsApp has rolled out a brand new privateness function for customers. The messaging app now means that you can disguise your on-line standing in chats, which is likely one of the largest updates. This is a crucial privateness function that’s already accessible within the Signal app. There are nonetheless a number of different privateness options that WhatsApp lacks, corresponding to screenshot blocking, and an incognito keyboard. But it’s regularly including it to its messaging app to supply customers extra comfort and higher management over their privateness.
The Verge
Here’s an early look at Android’s app archiving feature
While we’ve been waiting to hear more about Google’s upcoming tool that “archives” certain apps to help free up space on your device, @AssembleDebug has managed to activate the feature ahead of its release (via Android Police). Google first announced archiving earlier this year, claiming it...
daystech.org
The YouTube Player UI On Android TV Gets A Redesign
Android TV is getting a redesigned YouTube participant UI. First noticed by 9to5Google, the up to date UI has hints of the Material You design language. It begins with a rounded pill-shaped title field that sits simply above the playback progress bar on the left finish. The white field reveals the video title in daring textual content, with the channel title, view depend, and add date showing underneath the title.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Series Gets New Software Update
Samsung‘s Galaxy Watch 4 series is receiving a new software update. The rollout began in South Korea a few days back and has since expanded to other regions too, including the US. The new firmware version for the 2021 Samsung smartwatches is R8**XXU1GVI3. The latest update for the Galaxy...
daystech.org
Best Apps To Read Tech News on Android & iOS in 2022 ⋆ Naijaknowhow
Reading tech information has been made simple with the perfect apps to learn tech information on smartphones like Android and iOS. Technology has made life simple in several elements of the world, we see totally different innovations like telephones, vehicles, area tools and much more, at occasions one would possibly want a fast information to repair an error on Android, iOS, Windows and even macOS. Most of those options can be offered on a tech weblog.
Comments / 0