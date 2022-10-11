ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iheart.com

Don't go on a rollercoaster with your new iPhone 14!

The new crash detection feature on the iPhone 14 is reportedly detecting more than car crashes. According to reports, the devices have also been automatically dialing 911 from roller coasters. The Wall Street Journal reported that there have been at least six crash-detection calls sent out from roller coasters at Kings Island theme park in Cincinnati since the mid-September release of the latest iPhone. In addition, there have been similar calls sent from riders on roller coasters at Six Flags Great America near Chicago. The iPhone 14, according to the Apple website, can detect a major car accident and will automatically call 911 in 20 seconds, unless the alert is canceled by the phone's owner.
daystech.org

Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades

IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
Digital Trends

The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip comes with a huge hidden cost

When Apple launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups this year, one of the biggest differentiating factors between the two models was the silicon inside. Apple’s new A16 Bionic is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus still use the last-gen A15 that debuted with the iPhone 13 series. The reasoning behind this decision comes down to the manufacturing price of the A16, which turns out to be more than twice the cost of the A15.
daystech.org

Here are all the carriers that’ll give you an iPhone 14 for free

The latest iPhone is undoubtedly fascinating, but it surely’s additionally expensive. Thankfully, numerous cellular carriers supply offers, together with packages that’ll land you an iPhone 14 without cost. Where are you able to get a free iPhone 14?. To make clear, by “free,” we imply carriers that provide...
CNET

Apple Watch Series 8 Falls to Just $349 in Pre-Prime Day Sale

The Apple Watch Series 8 was only released last month but its price is already being marked down as low as $349. The $50 discount forms a part of Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale, which kicked off today ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day event, and is being matched at Amazon. It applies to all of the GPS-only Series 8 models in both 41mm and 45mm sizes and is the best Apple Watch Series 8 deal we've seen to date -- though you only have a limited time to snag one on sale.
techunwrapped.com

I exchange my iPhone X for the iPhone 14 Pro, disappointed?

I recently acquired the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple’s new device for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023. However, it did not come from a previous generation, but from several previous generations, specifically, from the iPhone X and today I come to give you my opinion on whether it has been a revolution or continuity between generations.
PC Magazine

Erase Embarrassing Typos: How to Edit, Unsend Texts on Your iPhone

How many times have you sent a text only to realize too late that it contained a mistake? Have you ever sent a text to the wrong person? If you're wishing there was a way to reverse all those autocorrect fails, Apple's latest version of iOS lets users edit and unsend messages.
daystech.org

Tech Tracker: Pizza robots are so hot, even Jay-Z is investing in them

We’ve been following the rise of pizza robots — each as supply automobiles and as automated cooks within the kitchen — fairly intently, so the information that Stellar Pizza introduced a $16.5 million spherical of funding backed by Jay-Z’s enterprise capital agency, Marcy Venture Partners, got here as no shock. The automated pizza truck firm simply launched in Los Angeles this fall and affords a brand new, staffing-light strategy to serve pizza on wheels.
daystech.org

October Prime Day: Blink Mini Indoor Camera Down to $30

Amazon Prime Day occurred in July, however we’re already getting a second gross sales occasion from the huge on-line retailer. The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is occurring on October 11 and 12, and it’s the right time to improve your safety system. During the sale, you possibly can seize the Blink Mini for less than $30, an amazing low cost off its unique $65.
daystech.org

Shazam now offers exclusive iPhone and Apple Watch wallpapers

The widespread tune recognition platform Shazam, which is owned by Apple, lately launched a brand new model of its iOS app that provides unique wallpapers for iPhone and Apple Watch. The wallpapers selling concert events and artists might be simply downloaded straight from the Shazam app. Artist wallpapers within the...
daystech.org

Make your car smarter with an Echo Auto — just $15 today

Prime Day 2022 was in July, however Amazon graced us with one other mega gross sales occasion, the Prime Early Access Sale — aka Prime Day October 2022. So, Prime Day offers are right here, and it’s a good time to purchase a few of these devices you’ve been enthusiastic about shopping for however didn’t need to spend the additional money for. Prime Day Amazon Echo offers symbolize a number of the greatest reductions out there, as Amazon tends to make use of this chance to collect new Alexa customers and offload extra stock. You can choose to get Alexa in your automotive for simply $15 by buying an Echo Auto. The Amazon Echo Auto Prime Day deal .
Cult of Mac

This clever new desk mat charges your iPhone and AirPods

You may not consider the humble desk mat a necessity in your computer setup. But what if you could charge your smartphone and earbuds charging case just by placing them on your desk? You can with the new Alti Wireless Charging Desk Mat. Accessories maker Journey unveiled it Thursday. “This...
Android Authority

How to close all Safari tabs on an iPhone

If you’re someone who routinely opens hundreds of tabs, you may decide one day to close them all and start again. Especially if your browser is wheezing under the weight like an asthmatic whale. But closing hundreds of tabs individually is a tedious and time-consuming process. Here’s how to quickly close all Safari tabs on an iPhone. It only takes two taps.
