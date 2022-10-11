The annual Perry F. Kendig awards honored three winners who work to strengthen our arts and culture community. There was a distinct children’s flavor to last night’s annual Perry F. Kendig Awards ceremony at Hollins University. Two of the winners represented children’s music in an unusual pairing. Doug Jackson, who represents the City of Roanoke’s efforts in the arts, was the individual winner for the evening. (You can learn more about Jackson and his hard work for the region in our arts and culture feature here.)

