1d ago
I used to work in airport security. When we found weed in someone’s bag our supervisor would tell us to put it back. They didn’t want to do the paperwork.
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
‘California stands to be an enormous beneficiary’ from President Biden’s marijuana orders
President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law, meaning thousands of Americans unable to find housing, employment or educational opportunities due to apossession conviction will now be able to do so. Biden called on the nation’s governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession...
Kamala Harris, I'm begging you to stop talking about marijuana
"Kamala Harris has little credibility when talking about pardoning past convictions for marijuana possession."
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Special master ruling shows Trump’s takeover of courts has started to sting
Aileen Cannon, who Trump nominated in 2020, granted his wish over the Mar-a-Lago search – a maverick decision that is the thin end of the wedge
Over 41,000 New Yorkers Have Moved to Florida in 2022 After Their Governor Urged Republicans in the State To Leave
A report was published on September 20, showing that 41,885 New Yorkers have left their homes to move to Florida. The report follows analysis of data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, showing the number of New York driver's licenses that have been exchanged for Florida driver's licenses.
Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’
Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
8 people, including doctor, 3 pharmacists, busted in NYC oxycodone distribution scheme
Eight people, including a doctor and three pharmacists, were charged in federal court Wednesday for an alleged multi-million dollar scheme to prescribe and illegally distribute oxycodone pills in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Legal cannabis poses a quandary for US companies screening staff for drugs
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins
Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly
California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
Biden announces major federal cannabis reform, including pardoning all possession offenses
In a tweet, the president said the decision was made to remedy the effects of the racist war on drugs.
Cannabis stocks surge as Biden overhauls U.S. marijuana policy
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S.-listed marijuana growers and sellers surged on Thursday after President Joe Biden took executive action to change U.S. policy on the drug, pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
The new marijuana normal
Programming Note: We’ll be off this Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day but will be back in your inboxes on Tuesday. BIDEN GOES BIG ON MARIJUANA — President Joe Biden made a historic move in U.S. drug policy on Thursday by granting pardons to all people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.
New York State Man Arrested Three Times in Less Than Two Days
Police say a New York state man was arrested three times in 36 hours after a domestic dispute spiraled out of control. Stories like these have many to question New York's controversial bail reform law. Officials say this recent suspect is now facing multiple charges of criminal contempt. But while three arrests in less than two days sounds like a lot, it's not as uncommon as you might think.
What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota
President Biden announced today that he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and is calling on state governors to do the same for those with a state conviction. He also said he is asking the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to initiate a formal review of marijuana’s Schedule I status under federal law, which is the strictest category of drug control.
