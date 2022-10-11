ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Observer

More Chaos in the Aftermath of Uvalde as School District's Entire Police Force Suspended

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has suspended its entire police department, according to a press release sent out Friday. The move comes after an investigation by the Texas Police Chiefs Association and the third-party JPPI Investigations “uncovered additional concerns with department operations” relating to its response to the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary.
devinenews.com

Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life

Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
WFAA

Uvalde Tragedy an 'Imprint of Something We Can Never Change'

DALLAS — Angeli Gomez saw her once pass-through city of Uvalde instantly become a destination following an unthinkable tragedy. "We weren't even on the map. People would tell me where is Uvalde and I would say it's on the way to the casino to Eagle Pass," said Gomez. Angeli...
