Las Vegas, NV

Yardbarker

Veteran AEW star teases retirement

AEW's Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon with a message with seems to hint at retirement from in-ring action. He did not outright say that he would retire but here is what he said on Twitter:. "Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I...
WWE

