Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales live: all the biggest deals on games, controllers, and more

Amazon has launched a second round of Prime Day Xbox deals today, with big savings across games and accessories. Whether you’re looking to get ahead of November’s discounts season, or you’re simply intrigued by the latest offers, there’s plenty going on right now. We’ve spotted savings across games old and new, as well as some of our favorite gadgets and gizmos as well. We’re bringing you all these Amazon Prime Xbox sales as soon as they cross our desks right here, stocking you with the latest and greatest discounts from all of this week’s Amazon Prime Day gaming sales .

Of course, like previous Amazon sales, you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of these discounts. Thankfully you’ll find a 30 day free trial available in both the US and UK right now, which means you can secure yourself some exclusive savings without paying the regular $14.99 / £8.99 monthly rate.

This week’s Amazon Prime Xbox sales will only run until midnight October 12, though, which means these offers won’t stick around forever. That said, we aren’t giving Amazon all the glory here. We’re seeing plenty of retailers launching their own competing sales, which means more savings for us. We’re rounding up all the latest discounts from across the web. If you spot a price you like we’d recommend jumping in - after all, Black Friday Xbox deals are still over a month away.

It Takes Two (Digital) - now $19.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

You’ve got your controller and it’s charged up - now you need something to play. It Takes Two took home a sizable bounty of awards after releasing last year, and now it’s back down to one of its best ever prices. Yes, you could have saved an extra $4 if you were shopping back in June, but with $20 off the starting price this is still an excellent saving. You can grab a digital download for $19.99 at Amazon right now, down from a $39.99 MSRP.

8BitDo Pro 2 wired controller - now $35.99 (was $44.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

The 8BitDo Pro 2 is down to a brand new record low price in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Xbox deals. That’s excellent news for anyone on the hunt for a more budget-friendly gamepad. If you prefer the symmetrical layout of a PlayStation controller, this is an excellent choice - you’re even picking up additional back paddles and wireless iOS and Android support as well. A $9 saving brings us down to $35.99 on this particular set of buttons.

Razer Wolverine V2 controller - now $59.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Fancy a new set of buttons instead? Razer’s got you covered there as well. The Razer Wolverine V2 controller has dropped down to $59.99 in today’s Amazon Prime Xbox sales. That means you’re saving $40 overall. While we have seen this gamepad drop to $49.99 in the past, there’s still some solid cash off this excellent piece of kit. The Wolverine V2 is one of our favorite Xbox Series X controllers thanks to its super satisfying mecha-tactile buttons and customization options.

Guardians of the Galaxy for Xbox Series X - now $19.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

This game came out of nowhere last year and ended up being one of the highlights of 2021. That makes now the perfect time to grab a copy seeing as it's been reduced to $19.99 at Amazon in today's Prime Day Xbox sales. Sure, it's 'only' a $5 discount if you look at the was-price right now. But the MSRP for this one is still almost $60, so you're actually saving $40. That's its lowest ever price, so there's never been a better time to jump in.

Xbox Series S + 3 months Game Pass Ultimate - now $330.64 (was $344.98) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Xbox Series S bundles represent the only way to save on a new console right now, but if you’re looking to save on your next three months of games at the same time this offer is looking particularly promising. Factoring in the $44.99 cost of a three month Game Pass Ultimate membership and the $299.99 MSRP of the Xbox Series S console, you’re saving around $14 with this final $330.64 price . That’s excellent considering we’ve been seeing Game Pass Ultimate stuck at $39.99 for months now.

Xbox Core controller - now $49.49 (was $59.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

While you can save on most official Xbox controller colorways, the biggest discounts are found on the classic black and white versions. The Carbon Black model is currently $49.49 at Amazon rather than nearly $60, so it's worth checking out if you're in need of a spare. Sure, that isn't the controller's cheapest price. But when the average cost is $54, we can't complain. Well, we could - but it'd be rude.

Madden 23 for Xbox One - now $35.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Madden is practically an institution at this point, so being able to save more than $20 on the latest edition (it's currently $35.99 at Amazon ) is definitely good news. Well, we assume it is. This writer is British and has next to no knowledge about sports anyway, so we have our fingers crossed that this one is an excellent Sports Ball™ with all the desired throwing and catching shenanigans. That is the game's cheapest price, at least - it's never been less expensive.

Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Core in White - now $117 (was $129) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

OK, we know what you're thinking. "Now wait just a minute, GamesRadar! That controller isn't discounted! This is a farce - a farce, I say." Well, hold on just a moment. Click the coupon box below the price and you'll be able to get this very fancy Elite Series 2 Core in fetching white for $117 at Amazon . That's the first discount it's had, so the offer in today's Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales is a stone-cold banger. And if you're on the fence about whether to invest, just know that the Elite 2 is one of the best controllers you can get for any platform - you can see for yourself from our five-star Xbox Elite Series 2 review .

Logitech G920 wheel and pedals - now $199.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Looking for an excellent Xbox steering wheel ? Today's Prime Day Xbox sales have something just for little ol' you. There's an impressive $100 off the Logitech G920 right now, bringing this wheel-and-pedals combo down to $199.99 at Amazon . While it isn't the accessory's lowest ever price, it's just $10 off. And in all fairness, we've not seen this sort of discount for around two years.

Elden Ring on Xbox Series X - now $49.94 (was $59.95) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

It's not strictly part of the Prime Day Xbox sales so can be bought by anyone even without a Prime membership, but damn that's a good reduction on this year's biggest hit. It's just a few dollars off the game's lowest ever price too, so you're getting pretty fantabulous value for money now that it's $49.94 at Amazon (for context, its record low was $45.69 in June). If you've not tried Elden Ring yet, now's a good time to get involved and see what all the fuss is about.

Razer Universal Quick Charging Station for Xbox Series X - now $27.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Sure, it’s not a necessity, but it certainly looks cool. That’s why we’re kicking things up a notch with the Razer Universal Quick Charging Station. You’ll find just over $10 off this slot-in charger, leaving us with a record low $27.99 sales price . We’ve only ever seen $10 off this slick accessory in the past, which means you’re saving an extra $2 compared to normal here.

Xbox Storage Expansion Card (1TB) for Xbox - now $199.99 (was $219.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Yup, that's just a few dollars off this Expansion Card's lowest ever price. While $199.99 at Amazon is still quite costly in the grand scheme of things, there's no denying that this is a useful accessory. Besides giving you more storage space, it'll boot games with the same speed as the Xbox itself. That's not something you can do with any other external drive. The same is true of the 2TB version, which is at its cheapest for today's Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales - you can grab it for a greatly reduced $359.99 at Amazon .



UK price: Now £179.90 (was £254.99) at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Headset - now $99.99 (was $147.98) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Much like the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is to the normal handset, this Xbox Wireless Headset goes above and beyond a lot of the competition. If you want high-quality sound without compromising on comfort, this entry in the Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales for should definitely be on your radar. Or on your head. Whatever - you know what we mean. It's $99.99 at Amazon and that's the lowest price we've seen since December 2021. Not bad.

Razer Kishi mobile controller for Xbox - now $42.49 (was $99.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Alright, it's confession time. We don't always use a TV with our Xbox - we often break out our Kishi controller and play mobile instead, allowing our significant others or family members access to the big screen. As such, we can say with a lot of confidence that this is a great piece of kit, and for $42.49 at Amazon (a terrific saving of $58 or so), you really can't go wrong. That's its lowest ever price, too.

Dying Light 2: Deluxe Edition is just $44.99 (Was $79.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Get the fancy Deluxe Edition of one of 2022's most acclaimed horror games for less than the usual price for the standard version. The Deluxe Edition includes the terrific base game, the exclusive Weapons Charm DLC, a lovely SteelBook case, the Legendary outfit, weapon, and paraglider skin, some additional story DLC, and the digital soundtrack, wallpaper, artbook, and comic.

Razer Kraken Kitty headset - now $94.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

The Kraken is one of our all-time favorite headsets for Xbox, so seeing the Kitty version tumble down to its lowest ever price (at $94.99 via Amazon , it's five dollars cheaper than the previous record) makes it an easy recommendation. While you won't get 7.1 surround sound on the Xbox, this accessory will plug straight into your controller via the 3.5mm jack.

SteelSeries Stratus controller & phone holder - now $39.98 (was $59.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Do you play a lot of Xbox Cloud Streaming or by casting to your phone? We do, and short of using something like the Kishi that was on offer in the Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales yesterday, this SteelSeries Stratus controller with a phone holder is perfect. Now available for an all-time low of $39.98 at Amazon that we haven't seen since July (it averages around $59.99), this gets you the best of both worlds with a standard controller you can still use on the go. We've used it ourselves so are able to vouch for its quality first-hand.

PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced controller - now $39.88 (was $44.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Want a really dope-looking controller that's lit up brighter than Christmas? Well, here you go. PowerA's Spectra controller for Xbox is something of a beauty, and because of the company's reputation for very decent but affordable handsets, it should perform as well as it looks. For $39.88 at Amazon in today's Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales, it's worth considering.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller in Shock Blue - now $49.49 (was $64.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Following on from the standard core controller colorways (black and white) being reduced, the more vibrant options have come down as well for day two of the Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales. As an example, you can currently grab the Shock Blue version for $49.49 at Amazon instead of almost $65. That's not quite the lowest price (that honor goes to a 2020 discount), but it's generally pretty great considering this accessory's average $56 price.

HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset - now $63.99 (was $119.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Waiiiit a minute, what the heck's a 'neckset'? And why does it look like a futuristic horseshoe? Hmmm. 3D surround sound with in-built mic that won't cover up your ears and make you look like a pilot talking to ground control, you say? Sure, color us intrigued - particularly for $63.99 at Amazon rather than nearly $120. If you too would like a super-audio collar that could easily be a prop from a sci-fi show, now's your chance... that's its lowest ever price.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership - now $41.66 (was $44.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

No, it isn't a massive discount. But considering the impressive value for money on Game Pass in the first place (seriously, have you seen that library?!), any reduction at all is worth shouting about. You can currently pick up a three-month sub for $41.66 at Amazon , so grab yours sharpish in the Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales to see you through to January.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox - now $35.15 (was $49.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

If you missed the latest Lego game, you missed out in more ways than one. Funny, satisfying, and strangely moreish, The Skywalker Saga is probably one of our favorite games from the past year. And surprise! It's on offer for $35.15 at Amazon instead of the usual $50. We've not really seen it go for much less, so now's the time to strike (back).

Jurassic World Evolution 2 on Xbox - now $34.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Rawr! No, that wasn't an incredibly convincing T-rex you just heard - it was the latest of the Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales. It's fallen down to $34.99 at Amazon , which is a 42% cut and the lowest ever price for a game about maintaining a park of people-eating dinosaurs without them actually, y'know, eating people. It's a lot of fun for fans of management sims.

Razer Kaira X headset - now $39 (was $59.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Can we get an excellent gaming headset without spending a small fortune, please? Why, yes - and it's actually on offer for $39 at Amazon in today's Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales. The Kaira X is a high-quality but affordable headset that fits the bill thanks to its Triforce 50mm drivers and a very sleek look that's in-keeping with Xbox's black and green aesthetic. As such, being able to snatch one up for the headset's lowest ever price is pretty great on balance.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition - now $49.98 (was $69.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

The fantasy version of Borderlands is the latest title to be hit in today's Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales, and it's dropped to a substantially cheaper price of $49.99 at Amazon . That's a $20 saving in total and is basically as good as it gets, so be sure to take advantage of it before the deals event wraps up tonight.

Halo Infinite: Standard Edition - was $59.99 , now $34.50

(Image credit: Future)

For all you Halo fans out there, this one is for you. You can currently get over 40% off of Halo Infinite for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X. We haven't seen a price drop on this staple game in months so if you're hoping to add it to your collection then it's worth grabbing it now.

2 Pack Rechargeable Controller Battery Pack for Xbox One/Xbox Series X S - was $21.99 , now $17.59

(Image credit: Future)

If you find yourself swapping batteries mid game often (I know I do), then these rechargeable packs are amazing. You can quick swap them with ease so you always have a charged battery when you need it. These are currently less than $18 and will save you a lifetime of battery buying, making them well worth the investment.

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand - was $39.99, now $27.99

(Image credit: Future)

This charging dock from Razer is a great option if you don't want to pick up batteries all the time or get rechargeable versions. It is universal so works perfectly with Xbox wireless controllers. It comes from the reliable gaming brand, Razer and is less than $30 .

Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox - now $24.99 (was $59.99) at Best Buy

(Image credit: Future)

Red Dead Redemption 2 was one of the best games of 2018 and quickly jumped into many fans' 'greatest of all time' rankings. A lengthy epic telling the story of growing distrust among a gang of wild west outlaws, with enough twists, turns, and heart-wrenching character moments to rival your favorite prestige dramas. It was a must-play at its original price, and at $24.99 you'll be making out like a bandit.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for Xbox - now $35.99 (was $59.99) on Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

It's time to embrace the chaos. Yes, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's dudebro protagonist and unironic butt rock usage turned the game into a meme when it launched earlier this year, but underneath the underbaked cutscenes is a rock-solid action RPG that's worth diving into at $35.99 .

F1 2022 on Xbox - now $40.49 (was $69.99)

(Image credit: Future)

F1 gaming has returned for a new season, once again brought to us by EA and the racing experts at Codemasters. This year's game has naturally been updated for the new year of F1 competition, meaning you've got new car physics, overhauled rules, and redesigned tracks to enjoy this time around. A 42% discount just a few months after launch, bringing the price to $40.49 , is nothing to sneeze at.

Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones, now $29.99 (was $49.99)

(Image credit: Future)

If you prefer in-ear headphones for gaming, you'll find your options are severely limited compared to the over-ear selections, but that just makes this pair of Logitech gaming headphones even sweeter. Complete with dual audio drivers and an in-line mic and audio control, these have everything you need to game with your friends without the bulk of an over-ear set. And at just $30 , it's hard to go wrong here.