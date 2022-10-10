ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!

You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues

One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start

An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner at the Oasis. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire

Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
Do Bozeman Businesses Face Uncertainty With Lack Of Quality Help?

In the Dickens classic A Tale of Two Cities, the most famous quote from the book just might be, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." Some folks might say we're going through the exact same thing here in Bozeman. In fact, in a lot of ways, Bozeman is a tale of two cities. There is the old Bozeman that so many folks remember and love: that old cowboy town where everyone knew everyone. Then there is the new Bozeman, which features million-dollar condos, 10-dollar coffees, and many folks moving here from other places.
Montana DNRC announces shooting restrictions in Gallatin Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new shooting restrictions that will be implemented on state trust lands in Gallatin County. Restrictions go into effect Nov. 12. Officials cited misuse of state trust lands as reasons behind the restrictions. The Montana DNRC released the...
The Seven Best Cheesesteaks in the Bozeman Area

This is one of the tastiest dishes on the market, and we know some of the best places to get it. As a man who loves a great sandwich, I know there are many places to get one in the Gallatin Valley. Locals love everything from chicken sandwiches to grilled cheese—even the occasional breakfast sandwich. Sandwiches are the perfect quick meal for just about any occasion.
Small wildland fire contained in Gallatin County

MISSOULA, MT — Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest contained a small wildland fire along the Drinking Horse Trail on Wednesday. Officials tell the public to avoid the area until fire crews finish mopping up and declare the area safe. Smoke is expected to be in...
Adult Beverages and Helping Those In Need? Sounds Great

Want to help those in need and have fun while doing it? You should check this out. Spooky Season started a few days ago, but that doesn't mean we can only focus on pumpkins and leaves. It's also time to help those in need in the Gallatin Valley. Nina's Tacos on Mendenhall teamed up with Bronken's Distributing to help feed the less fortunate.
