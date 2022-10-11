Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledges New York City mayor’s office reached out about migrant busing efforts
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday acknowledged New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office sent an email that was apparently a follow-up to a conversation seeking greater coordination of Texas’ plans to bus migrants to the city— but the governor stressed that the mayor himself had not made direct contact.
This is Why Governor Abbott and O'Rourke didn't Win the Debate For Governor
Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke debateScreenshot from YouTube. After months of campaigning, Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke debated in their first and only debate Friday night September 30, 2022.
Texas Democrat accused of using doctored photo of rival to make her eyebrows look scary
A Texas Democrat has been accused of editing a photo of his Republican rival to make her eyebrows look scarier. Vicente Gonzalez and Mayra Flores are both incumbents but following redistricting, they are now fighting it out for Texas’s 34th District congressional seat. An ad released by the Gonzalez campaign on Monday focusing on school safety and gun control features an image of Ms Flores which appears to have been edited. The ad blasted the Republican, who won a special election to claim her seat earlier this year, for voting against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after the school...
Beto O'Rourke was Called Out of Step With Texans
Beto O'Rourke on the Jimmy Kimmel ShowScreenshot from YouTube. Last week, Beto O’Rourke made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show hosted in Hollywood California as he looks to spread more word about his campaign for Texas governor in the November 8 election against Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Greg Abbott used $1 billion in COVID-19 aid to pay for border mission, report says
The governor allegedly swapped state agencies' general revenues with pandemic relief funds and used departments' funds to pay for Operation Lone Star, according to a report published by The Nation.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott raising funds to bus Texas college students to polls
The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, continues its push to oust Abbott as Governor of Texas. The group was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
Sen. Ted Cruz called out by Kacey Musgraves at Austin City Limits
Musgraves wasn't the only country artist to make a dig at the junior senator during the Texas music festival.
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton mocked for fleeing subpoena in truck driven by his wife: ‘Run, Ken, run!’
Ken Paxton, the Republican Texas state attorney general, fled a subpoena in a vehicle alongside his wife, state Senator Angela Paxton. Mr Paxton was being given a subpoena at his home on Monday in connection to a court hearing set for Tuesday linked to a lawsuit by nonprofits attempting to fund abortions outside of the state for Texas residents. A federal court affidavit states that process server Ernesto Martin Herrera came to the home to hand over the documents when he was met by Ms Paxton, according to The Texas Tribune. Mr Herrera recounted that Ms Paxton told him...
RELATED PEOPLE
Black People Tried To Warn Texas About Ken Paxton
Black people have for years been leading the chorus of criticism about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who literally "ran" away from doing his job when being served a subpoena. The post Black People Tried To Warn Texas About Ken Paxton appeared first on NewsOne.
Jan 6 hearing updates: ‘The central cause of January 6 was Donald Trump,’ Liz Cheney says – live
Committee reportedly plans vote to subpoena Trump during today’s hearing – follow the latest
Kacey Musgraves Shades Ted Cruz With Lyric Change While Performing In Texas
“You can tell Kacey Musgraves is a real Texan by the volume of her hair and how much she hates Ted Cruz,” tweeted Cat Cardenas. The writer/editor/photographer was in attendance during Kacey’s headlining set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday night and shared a video of Musgraves, 34, taking a shot at Sen. Ted Cruz. While performing her song “High Horse,” Musgraves worked the Texan Republican’s name into the lyrics, singing, “cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz / every time they open their mouth — Ted Cruz!” As the audience cheered, Musgraves added, “I said what I said.”
On the issues: John Duarte and Adam Gray on abortion, inflation and Central Valley water wars
Here are U.S. House candidates Democrat Adam Gray's and Republican John Duarte's stances on abortion, the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, inflation, other issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump: 'None of this is normal'
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump orchestrated a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a “staggering betrayal of his oath” of office resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol, the Jan. 6 committee declared Thursday. Opening statements from Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney at the panel’s final public session of the year were laden with language frequently seen in criminal indictments. Both lawmakers described Trump as “substantially” involved in the events of Jan. 6. Cheney said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way. The panel warned that the insurrection at the Capitol was not an isolated incident but a warning of the fragility of the nation’s democracy in the post-Trump era. “None of this is normal or acceptable or lawful in a republic,” Republican Rep. Cheney said.
Ector County Commissioner's Court extends border declaration for 7 days
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Commissioner's Court voted 3 to 1 to extend the Declaration of Local Security to Secure the Border Monday morning. The vote now gives the county sheriff more time to provide sufficient data and finish paperwork regarding financial aid. The declaration was passed in...
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 0