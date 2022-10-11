Read full article on original website
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni KorazaFlorida State
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
City of Naples extends state of emergency, discusses debris pickup, transitional housing
Naples City Council met Thursday to extend the local state of emergency within the city and discuss a handful of issues the community is facing in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar was quick to mention the topic of debris on streets and how the utilities...
School District of Lee County hosting recruitment events Oct. 24, Oct. 27
The School District of Lee County is hosting two events on Oct. 24 and Oct. 27 to recruit for a range of instructional and non-instructional positions as students return to schools after Hurricane Ian. On Oct. 24, Social Lee: Careers & Conversations will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mission BBQ, 12984 S. Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers. The informational event is geared toward career changers and provides insight into positions within the district, the variety of career paths available and the process of becoming certified to teach in Florida. To register by Oct. 23, click here. On Oct. 27, an in-person job fair will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lee County Public Education Center, 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers. Computers will be available onsite for job seekers to apply online, and attendees will have the chance to meet with District staff to learn more about open positions. To register by Oct. 26, click here. Positions are available across the district with a focus on high-demand teaching and guest teaching positions for English, elementary education, science, math and special education, as well as for non-instructional positions including instructional support professionals, food service professionals and other support staff.
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank adapts after Hurricane Ian
His face caked with sunscreen, his eyes protected by sunglasses and his arms covered in a bright blue and branded Sanibel Captiva Community Bank fishing shirt, CEO Craig Albert looked like he was getting ready for a fishing trip. Instead, he was leading a boatload of eight bank employees Wednesday...
Nor-Tech, Mercury Racing donates $50K to Cape Coral Caring Center
Boat manufacturer Nor-Tech Hi Performance Boats and its engine partner, Mercury Racing, donated $25,000 each to Cape Coral Caring Center, which assists individuals and families in critical need to help them cope with a negative economic situation on a short-term basis. The center provides food, electric bill assistance and referrals to other agencies with additional resources for individuals.
Port Charlotte land sells for $1.5 million
Tamiami Trail Storage LP purchased 1.95 acres of land at 3491 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte from Heise Port Charlotte Property LLC for $1.5 million. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
FGCU announces public forums to meet three presidential finalists
Florida Gulf Coast University students, employees and community stakeholders are invited to participate in public forums to meet the three finalists being considered for its fifth president. FGCU originally announced the finalists before Hurricane Ian landed in Southwest Florida, and the university has since adjusted the search timeline. Campus forums are scheduled Oct. 28, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, with the FGCU Board of Trustees conducting final interviews Nov. 2. The finalists are University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg President Robert G. Gregerson (interviewing on Oct. 28), State University of New York Polytechnic Institute Acting President Tod A. Laursen (Oct. 31) and Ball State University Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Susana V. Rivera (Nov. 1). Each finalist will have a full day on campus, where they will engage with students, faculty, staff and community stakeholders during three public forums. The events will be hybrid, so participants can attend virtually or in person at FGCU’s campus, 10501 FGCU Blvd. S., in Fort Myers. At the culmination of the Nov. 2 interviews, FGCU Trustees will select one of the finalists as president-elect. This individual will be presented to the Florida Board of Governors on Nov. 10 for confirmation as FGCU’s fifth president. An official start date is tentatively slated for January 2023.
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
Fort Myers industrial building sells for $4.9 million
Leah Rae Ligh, as trustee for the Wade, Shannon and WS Trusts and Daniel B. Light, purchased a 26,090 industrial building at 5570 Enterprise Parkway in Fort Myers from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $4,962,000. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alec Burke of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer, and Shawn Stoneburner and Gary Tasman of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
Tim Aten Knows: Oakes Farms plans to expand market after Ian damage
Q: Tim, what’s going on at Oakes Farms. There doesn’t appear to be any activity? Given the soaring property values, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alfie sold the land. — Ted Hudgins, Naples. A: While Oakes Farms founder Alfie Oakes realizes that property values are strong,...
Performance Optimal Health to host grand opening Nov. 9 in Naples
Performance Optimal Health is hosting a grand opening for its Naples location at 2260 Logan Blvd. N., Unit 302, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Its clinicians treat everyone from medical patients to professional athletes. Performance Optimal Health is known for offering a comprehensive integration of services, from physical therapy to mental performance coaching, nutrition and everything in between. The team of clinicians with advanced certifications works together with other providers the patients may be seeing to develop customized programs designed to meet each unique individual’s goals and needs. The business plans to donate a portion of all wellness service proceeds to the Collier Foundation Hurricane Relief Fund to help the Naples community recover and rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Ian.
The Med restaurant launches on Bayshore Drive in East Naples
The first new area restaurant to launch in the two weeks since Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Southwest Florida opens for dinner tonight on Bayshore Drive in East Naples. The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant concept, has transformed the building and backyard vacated last spring by Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which operated for more than three years in a small space on the corner of Bayshore Drive and Lunar Street that previously was The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn and The Ship’s Inn Tavern.
Avow announces ‘Drive and Dine: A Drive Through Charity Adventure’ for Oct. 28
Drive and Dine: A Drive Through Charity Adventure is cruising through Avow’s campus from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at 1095 Whippoorwill Lane in Naples. The event will include drive-up stations where participants will pick up portions of a full meal to enjoy at home. The event raises funds for the nonprofit health care organization that provides hospice care, non-hospice palliative care, Avow Kids and Center for Grief Support programs.
