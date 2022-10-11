ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

Nor-Tech, Mercury Racing donates $50K to Cape Coral Caring Center

Boat manufacturer Nor-Tech Hi Performance Boats and its engine partner, Mercury Racing, donated $25,000 each to Cape Coral Caring Center, which assists individuals and families in critical need to help them cope with a negative economic situation on a short-term basis. The center provides food, electric bill assistance and referrals to other agencies with additional resources for individuals.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NOISE Inc.

'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane Ian

Located Between Gulf of Mexico and Pine Island Sound'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa has announced that on Tuesday, October 11, more than 130 guests arrived on-property and are occupying the resort’s 137 accommodations for a to-be-determined extended stay. The guests are part of ARS Global Emergency Management Island Base Camp, a disaster recovery and restoration company that will serve public and private properties on both Sanibel and Captiva.
CAPTIVA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored

Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

School District of Lee County hosting recruitment events Oct. 24, Oct. 27

The School District of Lee County is hosting two events on Oct. 24 and Oct. 27 to recruit for a range of instructional and non-instructional positions as students return to schools after Hurricane Ian. On Oct. 24, Social Lee: Careers & Conversations will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mission BBQ, 12984 S. Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers. The informational event is geared toward career changers and provides insight into positions within the district, the variety of career paths available and the process of becoming certified to teach in Florida. To register by Oct. 23, click here. On Oct. 27, an in-person job fair will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lee County Public Education Center, 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers. Computers will be available onsite for job seekers to apply online, and attendees will have the chance to meet with District staff to learn more about open positions. To register by Oct. 26, click here. Positions are available across the district with a focus on high-demand teaching and guest teaching positions for English, elementary education, science, math and special education, as well as for non-instructional positions including instructional support professionals, food service professionals and other support staff.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rebuilding and improving SWFL Barrier Islands

What is it going to take to rebuild our Barrier Islands so they can withstand another hurricane as strong as Ian? This is a simple, straightforward question that many in Southwest Florida are asking. It’s also one of the Florida Building Commission is trying to answer. The good news...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong

Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Oakes Farms plans to expand market after Ian damage

Q: Tim, what’s going on at Oakes Farms. There doesn’t appear to be any activity? Given the soaring property values, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alfie sold the land. — Ted Hudgins, Naples. A: While Oakes Farms founder Alfie Oakes realizes that property values are strong,...
NAPLES, FL
Click10.com

Local 10, philanthropist businessman deliver truckloads of supplies to Fort Myers

Fort Myers, Fla. – This week, the Local 10 community relations team headed to southwest Florida with Steven Gurowitz, renowned designer and owner of Interiors by Steven G. Gurowitz, his associates, along with a plethora of clients and partners collected disaster relief supplies for one week and packed three, 30-foot trucks for the journey to Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian

Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they can never rebuild and that it’s perhaps time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one another, keeping everyone fed, clean and full of hope.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

London Bay announces $50K match challenge for hurricane disaster relief

London Bay announced a $50,000 match challenge for Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief. Through Nov. 1, all gifts made will be matched dollar for dollar by London Bay. All donations will support hurricane relief efforts established by the two community foundations in Lee and Collier counties, The Collaboratory and the Collier Community Foundation. To donate today, click here. The “Donate Now” link will direct guests to the Collier Community Foundation’s Collier Comes Together Hurricane Relief Fund website, which is overseeing the match challenge donations for both organizations. To ensure donations are counted toward the match, guests must enter “London Bay” in the notes section at checkout. At the end of the campaign, all funds will be split evenly across both organizations. The Collaboratory’s SWFL Emergency Relief Fund and the Collier Community Foundation’s Collier Comes Together Hurricane Relief Fund provide immediate relief to those affected in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral

Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Med restaurant launches on Bayshore Drive in East Naples

The first new area restaurant to launch in the two weeks since Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Southwest Florida opens for dinner tonight on Bayshore Drive in East Naples. The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant concept, has transformed the building and backyard vacated last spring by Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which operated for more than three years in a small space on the corner of Bayshore Drive and Lunar Street that previously was The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn and The Ship’s Inn Tavern.
NAPLES, FL

