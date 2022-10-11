The School District of Lee County is hosting two events on Oct. 24 and Oct. 27 to recruit for a range of instructional and non-instructional positions as students return to schools after Hurricane Ian. On Oct. 24, Social Lee: Careers & Conversations will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mission BBQ, 12984 S. Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers. The informational event is geared toward career changers and provides insight into positions within the district, the variety of career paths available and the process of becoming certified to teach in Florida. To register by Oct. 23, click here. On Oct. 27, an in-person job fair will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lee County Public Education Center, 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers. Computers will be available onsite for job seekers to apply online, and attendees will have the chance to meet with District staff to learn more about open positions. To register by Oct. 26, click here. Positions are available across the district with a focus on high-demand teaching and guest teaching positions for English, elementary education, science, math and special education, as well as for non-instructional positions including instructional support professionals, food service professionals and other support staff.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO