Read full article on original website
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Naples extends state of emergency, discusses debris pickup, transitional housing
Naples City Council met Thursday to extend the local state of emergency within the city and discuss a handful of issues the community is facing in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar was quick to mention the topic of debris on streets and how the utilities...
gulfshorebusiness.com
School District of Lee County hosting recruitment events Oct. 24, Oct. 27
The School District of Lee County is hosting two events on Oct. 24 and Oct. 27 to recruit for a range of instructional and non-instructional positions as students return to schools after Hurricane Ian. On Oct. 24, Social Lee: Careers & Conversations will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mission BBQ, 12984 S. Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers. The informational event is geared toward career changers and provides insight into positions within the district, the variety of career paths available and the process of becoming certified to teach in Florida. To register by Oct. 23, click here. On Oct. 27, an in-person job fair will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lee County Public Education Center, 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers. Computers will be available onsite for job seekers to apply online, and attendees will have the chance to meet with District staff to learn more about open positions. To register by Oct. 26, click here. Positions are available across the district with a focus on high-demand teaching and guest teaching positions for English, elementary education, science, math and special education, as well as for non-instructional positions including instructional support professionals, food service professionals and other support staff.
gulfshorebusiness.com
FEMA provides application information to Collier County residents
Collier County held a Federal Emergency Management Agency Town Hall on Wednesday night, providing residents with important information on how to apply for aid if they received damage from Hurricane Ian. The deadline to apply for FEMA aid is Nov. 28, 60 days after the storm ripped through the Gulf...
Lee County public schools will reopen next week
At least 60 Lee County public schools will reopen next week, nearly three weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into the area as a Category 4 storm, bringing storm surges and damaging winds that devastated many schools. Lee County Schools Superintendent Christopher Bernier said 13 schools will open Monday, 11 schools...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Weekly Challenger
Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help
President Joe Biden speaks to Cape Coral firefighters during his visit to Fort Myers on Oct. 5. AL DIAZ | MIAMI HERALD | TNS. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Oct. 5, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
Lee County schools on the mend, but some may need ‘temporary’ campuses
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Hard-hit counties in Southwest Florida are working to get their schools reopened so that students can finally return to classrooms after Category 4 Hurricane Ian swept through Florida and upended coastal communities. And all school districts will be open by Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Cape Coral press conference Thursday. “Here in Lee, […] The post Lee County schools on the mend, but some may need ‘temporary’ campuses appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NBC 2
Collier County continuing to develop plans with mass trash removal
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County Waste Management is strategizing on how to proceed after more than 200,000 cubic yards of vegetation and demolition waste have been collected and placed in a satellite landfill following Hurricane Ian’s clean up. “Collier County residents, we are trying to get it...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers supporting residents after Hurricane Ian
The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers (HACFM) is leading relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to serve residents of over 1,408 public and subsidized units and 2,400 vouchers in Fort Myers. In the days following the storm, more than 50 of HACFM’s community supportive services...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gulfshorebusiness.com
Nor-Tech, Mercury Racing donates $50K to Cape Coral Caring Center
Boat manufacturer Nor-Tech Hi Performance Boats and its engine partner, Mercury Racing, donated $25,000 each to Cape Coral Caring Center, which assists individuals and families in critical need to help them cope with a negative economic situation on a short-term basis. The center provides food, electric bill assistance and referrals to other agencies with additional resources for individuals.
Governor DeSantis hosts roundtable in Cape Coral
Governor Ron DeSantis hosts a roundtable in Cape Coral on Wednesday, October 12th to discuss what is next for area communities.
10NEWS
Sheriff: Thousands of well-being checks completed, 2 people remain missing in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As law enforcement continues to check on residents following Hurricane Ian, the Lee County sheriff says two people are still missing after thousands of well-being checks. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in an update Friday that they have responded to 4,866 checks since Sept....
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Utilities rescinds final boil water notice
Lee County Utilities has rescinded its precautionary Boil Water Notice for 100% of its service area. The majority of customers had their notice rescinded Monday; only a few neighborhoods remained under the notice. Lee County Utilities provides services to more than 97,000 water connections. A Boil Water Notice is no...
Collier County mandatory curfew in effect until further notice
Collier County has announced a mandatory curfew for certain areas while the county begins recovering from Hurricane Ian
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
This house sits on 35th street in Lehigh Acres
So Lee County building inspectors are overlooking all issues of safeguards to make certain lee county building companies are building to withstand a category 5 hurricane. These pictures are not the exception but the norm and building officials are forever looking the other way, why?. Lee county leaders are aware...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored
Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
WCTV
United Way launching donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The United Way of the Big Bend is launching a supply drive to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. It is planning to deliver the supplies in a few weeks. CEO Berneice Cox wants to pay it forward, as so many did for our area when Hurricane...
WINKNEWS.com
Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral
Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
gulfshorebusiness.com
London Bay announces $50K match challenge for hurricane disaster relief
London Bay announced a $50,000 match challenge for Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief. Through Nov. 1, all gifts made will be matched dollar for dollar by London Bay. All donations will support hurricane relief efforts established by the two community foundations in Lee and Collier counties, The Collaboratory and the Collier Community Foundation. To donate today, click here. The “Donate Now” link will direct guests to the Collier Community Foundation’s Collier Comes Together Hurricane Relief Fund website, which is overseeing the match challenge donations for both organizations. To ensure donations are counted toward the match, guests must enter “London Bay” in the notes section at checkout. At the end of the campaign, all funds will be split evenly across both organizations. The Collaboratory’s SWFL Emergency Relief Fund and the Collier Community Foundation’s Collier Comes Together Hurricane Relief Fund provide immediate relief to those affected in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Comments / 1