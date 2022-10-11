There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.37, or 1.00%, to $37.55. The Travel + Leisure Co. has recorded 20,167 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Travel + Leisure Co. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27, 2022.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO