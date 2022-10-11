Read full article on original website
Deschutes Library Board OKs $10.25 million purchase of Stevens Ranch land in SE Bend for new library
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — As the Deschutes Public Library comes to the close of its 90-day due diligence period on property in southeast Bend, the Library Board voted Wednesday to move forward with a $10.25 million Purchase Sales Agreement on the 9.37-acre parcel. The post Deschutes Library Board OKs $10.25 million purchase of Stevens Ranch land in SE Bend for new library appeared first on KTVZ.
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Winter Recreation Issue
Help make local journalism happen We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!. For 17 years, Deschutes County has operated a program similar to the one proposed by...
▶️ Digital variable speed limit signs coming to US 97 between Bend and La Pine
Variable speed limit signs are coming to a stretch of U.S. 97 south of Bend. The digital signs on a 10-mile stretch between Knott Road to just north of La Pine. They will replace the standard speed limit signs along the highway. Some will be over the road. Seven signs...
New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up
The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Slow down! New speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend, Tumalo starts Friday
Be prepared for slower driving on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo starting Friday. The Oregon Department of Transportation will be lowering the speed limit to 45 mph between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road. The speed reduction is to keep construction workers safe along the highway for the upcoming...
Portland-based Hacker Opens Office in Bend
Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.
▶️’If there’s not horses, what’s the point?’ Meet Terrebonne barrel racing teen
She can shoe, train, jump, race and breed horses and she’s just 16 years old. For Josie Lauman, horses are just a way of life. Growing up in Terrebonne on her family’s horse ranch, Josie has lived and breathed horses since the day she was born. Ask this...
▶️ Plan for new Costco in Bend gets OK from planning commission
The effort to bring a new Costco — with a gas station — to Bend has passed another hurdle. The City of Bend Planning Commission voted 3-2 to move the plan to the Bend City Council for approval or denial. If approved, the new Costco development would sit...
La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area
A house fire in La Pine Tuesday afternoon was spreading to nearby homes and the wilderness, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the immediate area, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The post La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area appeared first on KTVZ.
Band Fact Sheet: Fellow Pynins
With autumnal vibes floating in the air, my intake of folk music has picked up greatly as of late. Something about folky tunes just feels right this time of year. It's the perfect genre to match those crisp fall mornings when the breeze brushes along your face as we slowly ease into winter.
Laird Superfood, Oregon plant-based food manufacturer, to close factory and lay off workers
Plant-based health foods company Laird Superfood said Wednesday it’s closing its central Oregon production and fulfillment facilities and will be laying off dozens of workers as a result. In a letter to employees Wednesday, CEO Jason Vieth said the “entire facility” in Sisters is unable to produce at a...
Pre-Season is Ski Film Season
It's ski film season. Right before all the mountains open their lifts to restless skiers and snowboarders waiting to shred down the freshly fallen snow, October and November is when ski and snowboard movies hit theaters. In Bend, they're at the Tower Theatre. Attending an in-person ski film on tour...
Filling the Creative Cup
Rene Mitchell is the executive director of Scalehouse, a collaborative for the arts in Bend that annually puts on the Bend Design conference. Mitchell co-produces Bend Design with Martha Murray each October, bringing fresh ideas for creatives who live in the local area, as well as those who come just for the event.
BrownBag Takes Popcorn to a Whole New Level
It all started back in 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Lynne Szymanski was visiting her first craft brewery and wanted something to snack on. There wasn't anything. And as the proverb goes, "Necessity is the mother of invention." OK, so maybe a snack isn't exactly a necessity, but you get the point. Szymanski thought to herself, "popcorn" and she got to work popping her first handcrafted batches. It wasn't long before she was selling her tasty snack to brewpubs around the country including Boss Rambler Beer Club in Bend.
Get Prepared for Winter Recreation
Make the most of your pre-season stoke and attend events in Central Oregon that will get you prepared for snowfall, whether it be learning a new sport, getting into shape or provisioning for winter outings. Dry Land Training Class. Want to feel strong and conditioned at the start of the...
