ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes Library Board OKs $10.25 million purchase of Stevens Ranch land in SE Bend for new library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — As the Deschutes Public Library comes to the close of its 90-day due diligence period on property in southeast Bend, the Library Board voted Wednesday to move forward with a $10.25 million Purchase Sales Agreement on the 9.37-acre parcel. The post Deschutes Library Board OKs $10.25 million purchase of Stevens Ranch land in SE Bend for new library appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Winter Recreation Issue

Help make local journalism happen We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!. For 17 years, Deschutes County has operated a program similar to the one proposed by...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Bend, OR
Elections
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
KTVZ News Channel 21

New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up

The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Portland-based Hacker Opens Office in Bend

Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Source Weekly#Bend City Council
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Plan for new Costco in Bend gets OK from planning commission

The effort to bring a new Costco — with a gas station — to Bend has passed another hurdle. The City of Bend Planning Commission voted 3-2 to move the plan to the Bend City Council for approval or denial. If approved, the new Costco development would sit...
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Band Fact Sheet: Fellow Pynins

With autumnal vibes floating in the air, my intake of folk music has picked up greatly as of late. Something about folky tunes just feels right this time of year. It's the perfect genre to match those crisp fall mornings when the breeze brushes along your face as we slowly ease into winter.
SISTERS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
bendsource.com

Pre-Season is Ski Film Season

It's ski film season. Right before all the mountains open their lifts to restless skiers and snowboarders waiting to shred down the freshly fallen snow, October and November is when ski and snowboard movies hit theaters. In Bend, they're at the Tower Theatre. Attending an in-person ski film on tour...
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Filling the Creative Cup

Rene Mitchell is the executive director of Scalehouse, a collaborative for the arts in Bend that annually puts on the Bend Design conference. Mitchell co-produces Bend Design with Martha Murray each October, bringing fresh ideas for creatives who live in the local area, as well as those who come just for the event.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

BrownBag Takes Popcorn to a Whole New Level

It all started back in 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Lynne Szymanski was visiting her first craft brewery and wanted something to snack on. There wasn't anything. And as the proverb goes, "Necessity is the mother of invention." OK, so maybe a snack isn't exactly a necessity, but you get the point. Szymanski thought to herself, "popcorn" and she got to work popping her first handcrafted batches. It wasn't long before she was selling her tasty snack to brewpubs around the country including Boss Rambler Beer Club in Bend.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Get Prepared for Winter Recreation

Make the most of your pre-season stoke and attend events in Central Oregon that will get you prepared for snowfall, whether it be learning a new sport, getting into shape or provisioning for winter outings. Dry Land Training Class. Want to feel strong and conditioned at the start of the...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy