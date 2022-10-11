ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Taste of Soul returns to Crenshaw Blvd. Saturday

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The biggest free street festival in California will return as a live event Saturday after two years of being virtual. Whether it’s soul food or soul music, the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival is back in person and expected to be bigger than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens it up to pedestrians.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dozens protest outside embattled Kevin de León's office

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Among the couple dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sheriff candidate Robert Luna on what he'd bring to LA County

LOS ANGELES — LA County voters will decide who will lead the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department when they go to the polls in November. “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen spoke with Retired Long Beach Police Chief and current LA County Sheriff candidate Robert Luna in September, days before he squared off with LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a televised debate.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Hollywood, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
spectrumnews1.com

Bonin confirms COVID diagnosis, repeats call for 3 colleagues to resign

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose 2-year-old Black adopted son was the target of racially charged remarks caught on tape in an October 2021 conversation released over the weekend, said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Bonin attempted to take part in Wednesday’s City Council meeting remotely. However, vocal protests from activists calling for the resignations of council members Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo — who all took part in the 2021 conversation — forced a cancellation of the meeting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Scholar athlete to be first in family to go to college

LA PUENTE, Calif. — The high school softball season doesn’t officially begin until March, but one high school senior from Gardena High is already setting the standard on her campus. Senior Lilliana Gudiel uses softball as her motivator, serving as an example to her three younger siblings. She’s...
GARDENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County Health Dept. announces plan for Uganda Ebola outbreak

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A week after the federal government announced it will reroute travelers who have been to Uganda in the past 21 days through five U.S. airports following an Ebola outbreak in the African nation, Los Angeles County health officials announced their response to the federal move Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Harry
Person
David Byrne
Person
Annie Lennox
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Mick Fleetwood
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Michael Stipe
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Henry Diltz
Person
Youssou N'dour
Person
Brian Eno
spectrumnews1.com

City of Lomita considers switch to district voting in 2024

LOMITA, Calif. — Voting is Gloria Gutierrez’s way of having her voice heard. She’s not only a voter, she’s also part of the League of Women Voters organization. This year, as a Lomita resident, she’s trying to map out five balanced districts for the City Council to consider.
LOMITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy