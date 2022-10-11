Read full article on original website
TV's Teri Hatcher slinks into the role of Morticia in 'The Addams Family' musical
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — They’re creepy, they’re kooky and they’re doing choreography. The Addams Family has left their mansion and moved into the Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks for a few weeks. The whole macabre clan is here, Uncle Fester, and, of course, the matriarch, Morticia,...
Taste of Soul returns to Crenshaw Blvd. Saturday
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The biggest free street festival in California will return as a live event Saturday after two years of being virtual. Whether it’s soul food or soul music, the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival is back in person and expected to be bigger than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens it up to pedestrians.
Dozens protest outside embattled Kevin de León's office
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Among the couple dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021...
Sheriff candidate Robert Luna on what he'd bring to LA County
LOS ANGELES — LA County voters will decide who will lead the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department when they go to the polls in November. “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen spoke with Retired Long Beach Police Chief and current LA County Sheriff candidate Robert Luna in September, days before he squared off with LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a televised debate.
Bonin confirms COVID diagnosis, repeats call for 3 colleagues to resign
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose 2-year-old Black adopted son was the target of racially charged remarks caught on tape in an October 2021 conversation released over the weekend, said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Bonin attempted to take part in Wednesday’s City Council meeting remotely. However, vocal protests from activists calling for the resignations of council members Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo — who all took part in the 2021 conversation — forced a cancellation of the meeting.
Scholar athlete to be first in family to go to college
LA PUENTE, Calif. — The high school softball season doesn’t officially begin until March, but one high school senior from Gardena High is already setting the standard on her campus. Senior Lilliana Gudiel uses softball as her motivator, serving as an example to her three younger siblings. She’s...
Average LA County gas price records largest decrease since at least 2020
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since at least February 2020 Thursday, dropping 5.4 cents to $6.257, its eighth consecutive decrease after rising to a record. The average price has dropped 23.7 cents...
LA County Health Dept. announces plan for Uganda Ebola outbreak
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A week after the federal government announced it will reroute travelers who have been to Uganda in the past 21 days through five U.S. airports following an Ebola outbreak in the African nation, Los Angeles County health officials announced their response to the federal move Wednesday.
City of Lomita considers switch to district voting in 2024
LOMITA, Calif. — Voting is Gloria Gutierrez’s way of having her voice heard. She’s not only a voter, she’s also part of the League of Women Voters organization. This year, as a Lomita resident, she’s trying to map out five balanced districts for the City Council to consider.
