Two Republican lawmakers are asking state environmental regulators to halt approvals for a large-scale trash recycling and incineration plant in Maury County on a federally designated superfund site where chemical weapons agents were once manufactured. State Sen. Joey Hensley and Rep. Scott Cepicky, who each represent portions of Maury County, said they were concerned about […] The post Lawmakers demand town hall meeting on plans for Maury County mega waste site appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 17 DAYS AGO