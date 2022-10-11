Read full article on original website
Lawmakers demand town hall meeting on plans for Maury County mega waste site
Two Republican lawmakers are asking state environmental regulators to halt approvals for a large-scale trash recycling and incineration plant in Maury County on a federally designated superfund site where chemical weapons agents were once manufactured. State Sen. Joey Hensley and Rep. Scott Cepicky, who each represent portions of Maury County, said they were concerned about […] The post Lawmakers demand town hall meeting on plans for Maury County mega waste site appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
BBC
Truro Council introduces Warm Welcome initiative
Truro City Council is introducing a new initiative aimed at helping people this winter amid the rising cost of living. The Warm Welcome initiative will provide warm, safe spaces for people to visit, the council said. Volunteers from the Chaos Group and Volunteer Cornwall will be at locations around Cornwall...
