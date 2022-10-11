Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker debate | Five key takeaways
ATLANTA — Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker engaged Friday night in what is scheduled to be their only debate ahead of the November midterms. Instant opinions and analyses were mixed about who won the debate. Moderators in Savannah asked candidates about a range of issues in the hourlong...
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump wanted large stakes in their father's media company even though they were barely involved, co-founder says: 'They were coming in and asking for a handout'
Will Wilkerson's notes from Trump Media showed one person had said Donald Jr. "needs a bedtime story and some love," the Washington Post reported.
WMAZ
Warnock-Walker debate is last minute but political experts say it's still important
ATLANTA — The only confirmed debate between Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, comes just days before the start of early voting, but political experts said it could still have a major impact on the race. Sen. Warnock and Walker will face off on Friday night....
WMAZ
Student loan relief update: Applications now open in beta test
WASHINGTON — Beta testing for student loan forgiveness applications began on Friday night, allowing borrowers to begin signing up before the official launch later this month. The beta version of the application, available on https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application, will allow borrowers to submit applications for the student loan relief program. 'We're accepting...
Comments / 0