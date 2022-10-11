ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

WMAZ

Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker debate | Five key takeaways

ATLANTA — Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker engaged Friday night in what is scheduled to be their only debate ahead of the November midterms. Instant opinions and analyses were mixed about who won the debate. Moderators in Savannah asked candidates about a range of issues in the hourlong...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Student loan relief update: Applications now open in beta test

WASHINGTON — Beta testing for student loan forgiveness applications began on Friday night, allowing borrowers to begin signing up before the official launch later this month. The beta version of the application, available on https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application, will allow borrowers to submit applications for the student loan relief program. 'We're accepting...
EDUCATION

