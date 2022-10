It has been a tough season for Colorado Buffaloes fans, and the grades I have previously given out have reflected that. But for at least one afternoon, all phases of the game passed their tests. Colorado captured its first win of the season by taking down the Cal Golden Bears, 20-13, in overtime. The players played an inspired brand of football and the energy from the new setup of the coaching staff could be felt all around the stadium. Buffs fans let out a collective sigh of relief and everyone in attendance was overcome with joy, leading to a great rush of...

