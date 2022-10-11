Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
Sydney Sweeney to Star in New ‘Barbarella’ Film at Sony Pictures
Sydney Sweeney has found another film project to add to her slate, setting plans to star in a new “Barbarella” movie for Sony Pictures, a source close to the project confirmed. The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached. Sweeney seemed to confirm her involvement with the project through an Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon. The actress shared an image of original artwork from the original 1968 space opera, with a caption: “time to save the universe.” Sweeney has become somewhat of a marquee talent at Sony Pictures, with the actress co-starring alongside Dakota Johnson in...
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’
Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
Marvel Puts ‘Blade’ Movie on Hold
Blade was nearly ready to begin shooting, after undergoing a lengthy pre-production phase in Atlanta. Unfortunately, the film’s now on hold after former director Bassam Tariq left the project. Tariq departed in late September, and ever since then, Marvel has been looking for someone to replace him. Wouldn’t any number of up-and-coming directors be champing at the bit to get in the director’s chair for Marvel?
An old-fashioned failure that lost $100 million survives the frozen streaming wasteland
Harrison Ford doesn’t make a huge number of movies these days, so any project he does sign up for instantly generates plenty of buzz. On the surface, The Call of the Wild was right up the Star Wars icon’s street given that it required a performance full of grizzled gravitas and twinkly-eyed charm, but the end result was a monstrous box office disaster.
14 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more in October 2022
Spooky season has arrived. That's right, the month of October has muscled September out of the way and, with it, comes a slew of Halloween-inspired content on the world's biggest streamers. From new Netflix movies to highly anticipated Disney Plus shows, there's plenty to get excited about in October 2022....
In a U.K. First, Netflix Teams With Vue, Cineworld to Bring ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ to Cinemas
In what is being described as the first time a Netflix film will have a theatrical release with the U.K.’s biggest exhibitors, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be heading to select Vue and Cineworld cinema screens. The deal bringing the film — which will close the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16 — to U.K. cinemas was signed by the streamer and both exhibition giants. More from The Hollywood ReporterBe the "Voice" of Iranian People, Urges Director Babak Anvari in Open Letter to Entertainment Industry as Protests Continue to Grip CountryAmazon Prime Video to Co-Premiere Season 5 of MGM-Distributed 'The...
Uncensored Director’s Cut of ‘The Doom Generation’ Among Anticipated Screenings at 2023 Sundance Film Festival
Director Gregg Araki’s 1995 comedy-thriller “The Doom Generation” first debuted at that year’s Sundance Film Festival, setting in motion the film’s successful trajectory toward the distinction of being a cult classic. Almost three decades later, the film — now remastered in 4K and presented as an uncensored director’s cut — will be enjoyed by audiences again at the 2023 iteration of the Utah-based festival. Also being screened for audiences is a digital restoration of “SLAM,” the 1998 urban crime drama from director Marc Levin that took home the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival that same year. “SLAM”...
Soul Train Awards Returns to Las Vegas as BET Sets November Event Date (EXCLUSIVE)
BET is bringing the “Soul Train Awards” back to Las Vegas. The channel is set to announce on Thursday that the annual event’s 2022 edition will tape on Sunday, November 13, in Sin City. The awards show aims to recognize the year’s top soul, R&B and hip hop. “Soul Train Awards” nominees, selected by a voting academy of music industry insiders, performers, and presenters, will be announced at a later date. BET also said it will adhere to local COVID-19 protocols in cooperation with Las Vegas county officials. Last year’s “Soul Train Awards” were held in New York, at Harlem’s Apollo Theatre, co-hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold returned as...
Is ‘Stars at Noon’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Another Joe Alwyn movie, coming right up. The British actor (otherwise known for being Taylor Swift’s longtime boyfriend) is starring in the new romantic drama, Stars at Noon, which hits theaters later this week. While the book on which Stars at Noon is based takes place during the Nicaraguan Revolution, the movie takes place during the pandemic-era present day. It follows a young American journalist (Margaret Qualley) who falls for a mysterious British man while stranded in Nicaragua. However, she soon finds out that he may be in even more danger than she is. Here is everything we know about how, when, and where you...
‘Black Adam:’ Aldis Hodge is Ready for Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl to Board the DCEU
On Wednesday evening, Warner Bros. Discovery held the world premiere of its latest offering: Black Adam. The film has long been expected to usher in a new era for DC Comics on the big screen. And while currently tracking for an impressive opening, it remains to be seen when or if a sequel eventually happens. Still, one cast member is already dreaming of where this new take on the DC Extended Universe could go, and he’s hoping it includes Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl.
Disney delays release schedule with huge Marvel movies caught in the reshuffle
Disney has pushed back the release dates for numerous films, including four huge projects. The studio has overhauled its film schedule, with some highly anticipated films being caught up in the shuffle. Blade fans will have to wait an additional year for the reboot starring Mahershala Ali. The film, which...
Jordan Peele Shares ‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer
Jordan Peele has undoubtedly made his mark in the world of film through projects like Nope, Get Out and Us. He’s also helped produce other films like Candyman and engineered series like Hunters for Prime Video. This fall, he’ll take on a new challenge — animation. Jordan...
How the Streamers Stack Up According to Their Horror Film Catalogs | Charts
HBO Max’s scary movie programming just edges out Paramount+ for the most in-demand streaming service as Halloween approaches. Heading into October, the peak time of year for horror content, it’s looking like a close matchup between HBO Max and Paramount+ to be the platform with the most in-demand catalog of horror movies. HBO Max topped the ranking of U.S. streaming-video on demand (SVOD) services by total demand for on-platform horror movies but demand for the total catalog of horror films on Paramount+ was less than 5% behind HBO Max. — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
‘Dune: Part Two’ to Hit Theaters Two Weeks Early in November 2023
The Dune sequel is arriving a little early. Hours after Disney pushed back the release of Marvel Studios pic Blade, Warner Bros. revealed it will now open Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two will on Blade‘s old date of Nov. 3, 2023, instead of Nov. 17, 2023. More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Shifts Dates for 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' 'Deadpool 3,' 'Fantastic Four' and 'Blade'Box Office Debacle: 'Amsterdam' to Lose $80M-$100MBox Office Upset: 'Smile' Bites Off Big $17.6M as 'Amsterdam' Bombs and 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Limps From Legendary Pictures in partnership with Warners, the Dune sequel will star Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh...
The Top 10 Community Quizmakers And Their Best Quizzes From The Month Of September
Bravo to such a strong month 👏.
Dune: Part Two is coming to theaters sooner than expected
Disney shook up the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a major way this week by delaying six upcoming movies, including Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel fans are surely disappointed, but the delays also cleared the schedule for another highly-anticipated movie to launch earlier than expected. On Tuesday afternoon, Warner Bros. announced that Dune: Part Two will move up from November 17, 2023, to November 3.
Adult Swim, BIPOC Creators, and More Under Threat From Latest Warner Bros. Cuts
Warner Bros. Discovery has shut down its diversity-focused studio Stage 13 and Television Workshop talent programme in its latest round of cuts, with Adult Swim, DC, and more also under threat. As reported by Variety, these are the first two cancellations in what's expected to be another signficant bout of...
