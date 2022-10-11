ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dora Bulldogs Take Down Northside Rams

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Northside Rams hosted the Dora Bulldogs in a highly anticipated 4A Region 5 matchup between two teams that sat at the top of the standings. Dora took advantage of a few Northside errors in the second half to win with a final score of 33-13. The game began with Dora receiving the open kickoff. Chavis Williams' Bulldogs came out hot early and opened up the game with a double-reverse-pass from Garrett Hogland to Dora quarterback Kesean Pryor who broke a tackle and bolted for the sideline and made it into the end zone on a 57-yard touchdown reception.
McAdory Thumps Brookwood To Seal Playoff Bid

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." On a cool, October, Friday night, the Brookwood Panthers saw its 2022 playoff hopes come to an end at home against the McAdory Yellow Jackets. It was never even close, as...
Jazz drop preseason finale to Dallas, 115-101

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It’s time to tip it off for real. The Utah Jazz closed out the preseason schedule with a 115-101 loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks Friday night at Vivint Arena. Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Rudy Gay made six of eight shots […]
