Palmhurst resident claims $1 million lottery prize

(Courtesy photo)

The Rio Grande Valley has another millionaire, and this time the lucky winner is from Palmhurst.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed the $1 million prize with the $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch off ticket, according to Texas Lottery officials.

The ticket was purchased at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 5700 N. 23rd St. in McAllen.

According to the Texas Lottery, the $1,000,000 Ultimate offers more than $233.3 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning a prize of $75 or more in the game are one in 3.62.

This is the third Valley resident who has claimed $1 million or more playing the lottery within the past couple of months.

A Brownsville resident last week claimed $4 million playing the Mega Millions. The ticket was purchased on Sept. 23. The individual’s ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball number.

On Sept. 21, a Harlingen resident claimed $20 million in a $20 Million Supreme scratch off ticket. This winner also requested to be anonymous.

Meanwhile, with several Valley residents winning a good chunk of change, you could be the next millionaire. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $445 million.