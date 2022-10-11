On Saturday morning, October 1, 2022, The Deep Creek Watershed Foundation (DCWF) was honored as the recipient for Garrett County of the 2021 William Donald Shaefer Helping People Award. This award was presented to the DCWF by the State of Maryland’s Comptroller, Peter Franchot. More information about this annual award and program can be found at the link below: https://www.marylandtaxes.gov/divisions/comp/peter-franchot.php#wds.

