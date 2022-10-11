Read full article on original website
Deep Creek Watershed Foundation Wins Award
On Saturday morning, October 1, 2022, The Deep Creek Watershed Foundation (DCWF) was honored as the recipient for Garrett County of the 2021 William Donald Shaefer Helping People Award. This award was presented to the DCWF by the State of Maryland’s Comptroller, Peter Franchot. More information about this annual award and program can be found at the link below: https://www.marylandtaxes.gov/divisions/comp/peter-franchot.php#wds.
Public Art Display in Bankers Alley Benefitting Pop Pop’s Path
Bankers Alley, 108 S. 2nd street, Oakland, MD. Pop Pop’s Path is a local Garrett County group associated with the Arnold & Virts families, dedicated to raising awareness regarding Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Currently associated with the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, Pop Pop’s Path works to raise money for research and serves as outreach and support for families and locals living with the disease.
GCPS Student Named Winner for Artwork in First Lady’s Fall Gallery Exhibition
Ms. Kamdyn Newsome, an eighth-grade student at Southern Garrett Middle school upon submission, currently a freshman at Southern Garrett High School, was named the overall winner of the middle school category in First Lady Yumi Hogan’s Fall 2022 Gallery Exhibit. Ms. Newsome received this award for her piece titled “Zipper Face” which was submitted by her teacher at Southern Middle, Mrs. Alyssa Rodeheaver.
Autumn Glory Grand Feature Parade Road Closures
Several Oakland roads will be closed before and during the Town of Oakland and the Greater Oakland Business Association’s 55th Autumn Glory Grand Feature Parade, sponsored by First United Bank & Trust, which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15th. Garrett Highway/Third Street/Rt 219 will be completely closed to...
