ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Centre Daily

Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Sixers Waiving Mac McClung

This marks the second time this month that McClung has been let go, as the same happened with the Warriors back on Oct. 3. McClung, 23, is 6-2 and scored nine points in the Warriors’ preseason opener vs. the Wizards in Japan. He wowed the crowd with a few dunks in the layup line before that.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#Field Goals#The Dallas Mavericks
NBA

Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday

WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Kings waive Cook, Bazemore as 15-man roster deadline looms

The Kings have parted ways with two NBA veterans in Quinn Cook and Kent Bazemore, the team announced Thursday morning, leaving just one cut to make before Monday's 15-man roster deadline. Sacramento signed both Cook and Bazemore to undisclosed contracts on Sept. 21. Bazemore, entering his 11th year in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics waive Brodric Thomas

The Boston Celtics are trimming down their roster ahead of next week's regular-season opener. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the C's waived Brodric Thomas on Wednesday. The 25-year-old guard played in 12 games for Boston last season. Thomas spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with the Maine Celtics. In 22...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bulls Sign, Waive Ethan Thompson

Thompson, 23, is 6-foot-5 and spent his rookie season with the Windy City Bulls after going undrafted out of Oregon State last year. In 34 G League games, he averaged 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Assuming Thompson clears waivers, he is likely to end up right back with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy