Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
“Unifying Community through Box Cricket Tournament to support good cause and charity”Vinod PandeyNaperville, IL
JJC College Fair on 10/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
Oswego athletes’ reunion Sunday, Oct. 23
The Little White School Museum, 72 Polk Street (Jackson at Polk) in Oswego invites all former Oswego School District athletes, coaches, sponsors, and other sports staffers to their first “School Reunion – Athletics,” to gather to reminisce about the fun they had during their school careers. The...
Thoughts on change; honored persons saluted
How do we know when we are building a new world? Can we understand when we are in the middle of the process?. We take life one day at a time. Often we have a tendency to think few changes are a part of our lives. We build on the process of routine and see little change. Nonetheless, if we think how our lives have changed, often drastically, we realize many facets of life do change, even within routines, and stubbornness.
Heaviest pumpkin in Illinois, decoration in Wheaton
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Benefit for Waterford Center Oct. 22
There will be a dedicated group of warriors/survivors to support Breast Cancer Month with a Dance Benefit for Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will take place at Pine Ridge Recreation Center, 401 Pine Ridge Drive...
Seven of eight speakers in Aurora COW meeting against bonds for Casino
The Aurora City Council listened to many citizens at the Tuesday, Oct. 18 Committee of the Whole meeting. They were against a proposal to supply $50 Million in municipal bonds for a new casino to be built. • Eight individuals used their voices for up to three minutes each:. Seven...
Delivery starts from Kendall County Community Pantry
True to their mission of “Care. Share. Strengthen. Committed to our neighbors. We supply supplemental food help to our neighbors in their times of need.” Kendall County Community Food Pantry (KCCFP) is doing its best to deliver to seniors who are in need of such assistance. Door Dash...
4-H honors to IMSA student
Matias Habib, 17, of Sandwich in Kendall County, is the 2023 4-H Youth in Action Award for Agriculture recipient, sponsored by Bayer through the National 4-H Council. Habib will be honored nationally for developing a patent-pending bio-pesticide and start-up business through a 4-H entomology (study of insects) project. He is a senior student at IMSA (Illinois Math and Science Academy) in Aurora.
Wildly Important Goals (WIG) for Aurora relevant
It is time to re-visit my Wildly Important Goals (WIG) for Aurora. I’ve added a few new goals to my previous list, although the older recommendations are still uppermost in my mind for the improvement of “Life in Cythera.” (Sorry, that was a shameless plug for my two satiric novels about my home town.)
Trip to admirable Amana Colonies in Iowa revealing
The beautiful rainbow cascaded across the northwest sky when I was leaving Aurora for a recent weekend at the Amana Colonies in Iowa. It was, as it was, a harbinger of a happy trip to come. Listening to Iowa classical station KHKE along the way, I drove 431 miles and...
Kendall County Community Food Pantry
SeniorsBarb NadeauKendall County Community Food Pantry. Delivery starts from Kendall County Community Pantry. True to their mission of “Care. Share. Strengthen. Committed to our neighbors. We supply supplemental food help to our neighbors in their times of need.” Kendall County Community Food Pantry (KCCFP) is doing its best to deliver to seniors who are in need of such assistance. Door Dash for senior...
Matias Habib
Matias Habib, 17, of Sandwich in Kendall County, is the 2023 4-H Youth in Action Award for Agriculture recipient, sponsored by Bayer through the National 4-H Council. Habib will be honored nationally for developing a patent-pending bio-pesticide and start-up business through a 4-H entomology (study of insects) project. He is...
Halloween activities promise fun for Aurora Public Library District participants
Looking for safe, family-friendly Halloween activities for your children this year? Do you want to show off your costume, but don’t want to trick-or-treat in the cold? The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) has wonderful events planned for your little ghosts and goblins!. Santori Library, Eola Road Branch, and...
Waubonsee enrollmentincrease continues
Waubonsee Community College has experienced overall enrollment growth of nearly nine percent for the Fall 2022 semester. Halfway through the semester, overall enrollment stood at 9,069 students, which represents almost 1,000 additional students compared to one year ago. Although there is more than two percent growth in new credit degree-seeking...
Aurora Hollywood Casino Relocation and Expansion Deal Moves Forward
In a unanimous vote, the Finance Committee of the Aurora City Council advanced the PENN Entertainment proposal to relocate the Hollywood Casino in Aurora. All five members recommended the proposal to continue through the process. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at the Committee of the Whole Meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. If the proposal clears that committee, a final vote will be held at the City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Kiwanis Club of Aurora’s new 2022-2023 leadership
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units
After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and nearby former Todd Elementary School, which has been shuttered since 2019.
The Voice
Aurora, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0