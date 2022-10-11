Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez Set for Late Night Interviews With Jimmy Fallon
Taylor Swift is headed back to late night. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonannounced on Friday that Swift is among an all-star slate of upcoming guests to appear during the show's "Fall-Star Favorites" week, beginning Monday, Oct. 24. Swift will kick off the week with her first late-night interview since last year, just days after releasing her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights.
Lenny Kravitz Jokes About Joining 'Magic Mike' With Daughter Zoe's Boyfriend, Channing Tatum (Exclusive)
Lenny Kravitz is, apparently, not afraid of sharing the occasional thirst trip -- especially when it could lead to a big project!. The 58-year-old rocker flashes his abs in the trailer for Shotgun Weddingand on Instagram, where his shirtless photos have garnered a hilarious response from his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and even her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.
Kathy Hilton on Where She Stands With Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards Post-Reunion (Exclusive)
The dust is far from settling when it comes to Kathy Hilton's feud with Lisa Rinna and her sister, Kyle Richards, but there just may be some glimmer of hope when it comes to one of those strained relationships. While walking the red carpet at BravoCon on Friday in New...
Pierce Brosnan Reveals the Sweet Way He Honors Wife Keely Shaye Smith in 'Black Adam' (Exclusive)
Eagle-eyed moviegoers seeing Black Adam might catch a glimpse of Pierce Brosnan's tribute to his wife, Keely Shaye Smith. At the film's New York City premiere on Wednesday, the 69-year-old actor, who plays superhero and sorcerer Dr. Fate in the DC universe, revealed that he wore his actual wedding ring and another accessory gifted to him by Smith while filming Black Adam.
Noah Centineo Recalls the Humorous 'Black Adam' Scene That Caused Him to Dislocate His Arm Twice (Exclusive)
Noah Centineo is a glutton for punishment. Not only did the Black Adam star dislocate his arm once while filming a running scene, he dislocated it again when he celebrated his arm locking back into place!. The 26-year-old actor recalled the hilarious incident at the Black Adam premiere Wednesday night...
The Couple Who Got Engaged During Adele's 'One Night Only' Concert Special Is Officially Married
Almost one year ago, Adele helped Quentin Brunson pop the question in a spectacular proposal surprise for his then-girlfriend, Ashleigh Mann. On Monday, the couple officially said their "I dos" to the same song Adele so sweetly sang to them to celebrate their engagement!. The Los Angeles couple tied the...
Megan Thee Stallion Teases 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut in Wonderfully Awkward Promos -- Watch!
Megan Thee Stallion is set to pull double duty on Saturday Night Life this weekend as a first-time host and musical guest. And this has apparently made some of the cast a little jealous. The "Sweetest Pie" artist was joined by castmember Heidi Gardner for a series of fun promos...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make First Event Appearance as Married Couple
Looking bright even in all black! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their first event appearance since tying the knot!. Lopez and Affleck beamed as they came out to Los Angeles for the Ralph Lauren SS23 runway show, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on Thursday.
Chrissy Teigen Shares New Baby Bumps Pics, Talks Losing 'Strong' Stomach During Pregnancy
Chrissy Tiegen’s growing baby bump is giving her a little drama! On Wednesday, the Cravings author shared an update on the status of her and John Legend’s baby – and how much things have changed since she got pregnant. “I have lived the life of a spoiled...
Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed and Flipping Off the Crowd at 2022 BravoCon (Exclusive)
It's only day one of this year's BravoCon and Lisa Rinna is already making headlines. The Days of Our Lives alum made quite an entrance when she joined her cast mates for Friday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel. After "Thrills in Beverly Hills" panel host Brad Goreski introduced her,...
Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh
Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
Rob Lowe Looks Back on The Moment He Thought His Career Was Over (Exclusive)
Rob Lowe has come a long way. The 58-year-old actor rocketed to fame in 1983's The Outsiders and has since enjoyed an enviable career by any standards, but Lowe admits that even he worried that his career might be over at one point in the '90s. "One day I woke...
Kylie Jenner Rocks Full Green Body Paint in Spooktacular Pic in Hailey Bieber's Bathtub
Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but Kylie Jenner is already in the spirit. The 25-year-old makeup mogul donned green body paint as she posed for photos in Hailey Bieber's bathtub on Wednesday night. Bieber took to Instagram to share the snap of Jenner laying in the tub,...
Lily Collins Teases More Love Triangles and Drama in 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 (Exclusive)
Lily Collins is teasing a dreamy and dramatic third season of her hit Netflix series, Emily in Paris. The 33-year-old actress spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the Ralph Lauren 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show on Thursday at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California. During the interview, she playfully addressed what fans can expect when the new season drops on Dec. 21.
'The Challenge' Star Johnny Bananas Has a Message for His Haters Who Think He Should Leave the Show (Exclusive
Johnny Bananas' competitive flame has been reignited. The Challenge star -- who turned 40 in June -- recently spoke with ET's Ash Crossan about his longevity on reality TV and the pressure he feels for the upcoming The Challenge: Ride or Dies competition. "Listen, to say the weight of the...
'She-Hulk' Star Tatiana Maslany on the Season 1 Finale, Daredevil & the New Hulk in the Family (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for the season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show Is This?" Don't read on if you haven't watched!. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its first season on Thursday with a majorly-meta finale that found Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), literally breaking the fourth wall to reset the things that had gone wrong with her story.
Why These 'House of the Dragon' Stars Are Talking About a Negroni Sbagliato -- and What's Actually in It
There's suddenly a surging interest in an Italian cocktail dubbed Negroni Sbagliato -- with a twist -- thanks to Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy. In a TikTok video posted to HBO Max's verified account on Oct. 1, the House of the Dragon stars are seen discussing their favorite drink in the 20-second clip that has since gone viral and garnered more than 14.6 million views. In the video, Cooke reads from a card and asks her co-star, "What's your drink of choice?"
George Clooney hits red carpet with glam wife Amal as couple turn out to honor Julia Roberts during the Academy Museum Gala in LA
Julia Roberts, the Pretty Woman long known as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, received the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award at the second annual Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. George Clooney, who has starred alongside Roberts six times during their illustrious careers, and...
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Address Feud Rumors, 'Real Housewives' Parody (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have heard about the so-called feud rumors between them, and they're responding with hysterical laughter because it's all so damn silly. While on the red carpet at BravoCon, on their way to moderate a Q&A sesh with Andy Cohen at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, the venerable Today co-hosts spoke to ET's Brice Sander and addressed the rumors saying, in short, it's a laughing matter.
How The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Was Turned Into Haunted Houses at Universal Studios (Exclusive)
The Weeknd is joining the likes of Michael Myers and Dracula at Halloween Horror Nights, where "Blinding Lights," "Heartless" and other chart-toppers drown out the screams from park guests in The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare. To get all the behind-the-scenes details, ET spoke with John Murdy, executive producer of HHN...
