wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
'It was tragic': Brendan Fraser laments scrapping of $100m Batgirl movie in which he co-starred - and says film's shock axe 'doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio'
Brendan Fraser has lamented the 'tragic' decision to shelve the $100m Batgirl film in which he starred. The actor, 53, who is currently an awards season favourite with his role in The Whale, starred alongside lead actress Leslie Grace in the ill-fated project, playing Ted Carson/Firefly. Warner Bros scrapped the...
NME
‘The Grinch’ slasher horror movie coming this Christmas
The Grinch is set to get the slasher horror treatment in a new film coming this Christmas. The Mean One follows an incarnation of the green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) who lives above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas. Cindy You-Know-Who’s (Krystle Martin) parents were killed by...
Vice
A new trailer for Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams TV show just dropped
Tim Burton, the king of Hot Topic merchandise and the director of light gothic fares like Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, has sunk his teeth into a new horror project, and it’s one that feels like a match made in heaven (or hell, rather): a Netflix television series telling the story of The Addams Family’s Wednesday Addams. The latest trailer for the show, simply titled Wednesday, just dropped too.
Ryan Reynolds, ‘Strange World’ Writer-Director Qui Nguyen Tackling Movie Based on Disney Theme Park Attraction ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’
The feature project would be apart from the Disney+ series being developed by Ron Moore. Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with Qui Nguyen, the writer and co-director of Disney’s upcoming animated feature, Strange World, to adapt the company’s Society of Explorers and Adventurers theme park attraction as a film.
msn.com
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Tyler Perry Says “Amen” To Producing ‘Sister Act 3’ Starring Whoopi Goldberg
Deloris Van Cartier first sang her way into people’s hearts in 1992, a little less covertly than witness protection would advise, with Sister Act. Grossing $231 million worldwide, Sister Act became one of the most financially successful films of the ‘90s and, barring one sequel, seemed done with telling its story. However, there is officially a Sister Act 3 in production.
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Ryan Reynolds And Colin Hanks Are Making A Documentary About Comedian John Candy
The Canadian actor was a household name in the '80s and '90s before his death in May 1994.
PWMania
“Dune: Part Two” Starring Dave Bautista Has a New Release Date
The release date of “Dune: Part Two,” starring former WWE Champion Dave Bautista, has been pushed back by Warner Bros. According to Deadline, the release date has been pushed back from November 17th to November 3rd. This follows the postponement of Disney/Blade Marvel’s from the first weekend of November 2023 to September 2024.
Talking With Tami
First Look: Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Starring Halle Bailey
The first poster for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” the live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, is here! “The Little Mermaid,” helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. The beloved story of Ariel, a...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
TVOvermind
The Hilarious Top Cast & Characters of ‘Penguins of Madagascar’ Movie
The penguins always stood out in the Madagascar movies. King Julien and Mort’s conversations, the penguins’ pun lines and delivery helped push the humor in the previous movies. As a result, the 2014 Penguins of Madagascar became one of the most hilarious, fast-paced animation comedies in recent years.
TVOvermind
HBO Max Releases the Official Velma Teaser
Velma is here and fans are not happy. Scooby-Doo is an iconic property that still resonates with most of the world today. When the first airing of the series, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, arrived in 1969, people fell in love with Shaggy, Scooby, Daphne, Fred, and the lovable brains of the group, Velma. Even after the show’s cancellation, various spin-offs and movies have been made involving Scooby-Doo and the gang. Recently, Warner Brothers canceled Scoob! Holiday Haunt, though the news was vastly overshadowed by the studio also scrapping Batgirl as well. Still, Velma was in development, and this adult-animated series would focus on the genius of Mystery Inc.
TVOvermind
A Solo Groot Movie. Could It Work?
Maybe I should start off by saying that Groot is an interesting character and has been for a while, but thinking that a solo movie would work has created an argument among fans and writers at this point that would be best to remain apart from, but that doesn’t get the article written.
