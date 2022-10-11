Velma is here and fans are not happy. Scooby-Doo is an iconic property that still resonates with most of the world today. When the first airing of the series, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, arrived in 1969, people fell in love with Shaggy, Scooby, Daphne, Fred, and the lovable brains of the group, Velma. Even after the show’s cancellation, various spin-offs and movies have been made involving Scooby-Doo and the gang. Recently, Warner Brothers canceled Scoob! Holiday Haunt, though the news was vastly overshadowed by the studio also scrapping Batgirl as well. Still, Velma was in development, and this adult-animated series would focus on the genius of Mystery Inc.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO