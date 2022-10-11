Read full article on original website
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville, Northwest girls compete in TSSAA golf championship
The Clarksville Lady Wildcat golf team participated in another TSSAA state golf championship last week, eventually finishing as the sixth-best team in Class AA at the Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville, Tenn. CHS finished +41 in the tournament, just 11 strokes out of second place but a whopping 27 strokes...
wgnsradio.com
HUGE college football game on tap in Tennessee
As most of you know…there is a college football game of epic proportions that will take place within the confines of our state. The great news is it is happening right here in Rutherford County when Western Kentucky visits Middle Tennessee State. To qualify our opening statement, let’s engage...
mainstreetclarksville.com
USTA hopes to locate 18-court tennis complex in Sango
The United States Tennis Association (USTA) and the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department are asking the local school board permission to construct an 18-court tennis complex in Sango. At the Tuesday, Oct. 4 study session of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Board of Education, Sally Burchett, the director of the Montgomery...
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Riverdale Game Preview
Our game of the week this week takes us to an intense Rutherford County rivalry matchup for “The Battle of The ‘Boro”between Oakland and Riverdale. Oakland MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 4 Head Coach: Kevin Creasy (102-7 in eighth year at Oakland) 2022 Record: 6-1 District Record: 3-0 2021 Record: 15-0, won state title Oakland is coming […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Riverdale Game Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roddy Jones calls Tennessee's offense a pretender against Alabama
Roddy Jones is not a buyer of the Tennessee offense this week against Alabama, and on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” called the Vols a “pretender” during a segment with Matt Barrie. It’s not to say the Vols don’t have a good offense, and won’t have success, but...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
Vanderbilt Hustler
GUEST EDITORIAL: Anti-Indigenous and racist sentiments at Vanderbilt start at the top
We, the past and present co-presidents of the Indigenous Scholars Organization, are writing this piece to hold accountable Vanderbilt administrators that have continuously stifled efforts to institutionalize a land acknowledgment at Vanderbilt University. It is unacceptable that, after nearly four years of tireless advocacy from student leaders, Vanderbilt has still...
WSMV
Westbound lanes on I-24 to close in Clarksville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For a little less than an hour I-24 westbound lanes at the Kentucky and Tennessee border will be closed. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled construction that will have an impact on traffic in and around the Clarksville area. Crews will begin a guardrail replacement around...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin is trolling Vols fans again
It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin was the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but it feels like Rocky Top is still on his mind every day. Kiffin loves to poke and prod at Vols fans on social media. Rarely does a week go by that he doesn’t send a tweet directed at Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rodney Garner, Tennessee DL coach, names 3 things in the world that never lie
Rodney Garner has Tennessee’s defensive line humming at the halfway point of the college football season. The Vols decimated LSU thanks in part to that vicious pass rush he has developed. But he knows the real test will be getting to Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe on Saturday against Alabama.
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Greenville Road Shooting
Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jade Johnson and Tyisha Redd were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments.
williamsonherald.com
New Hope Academy celebrates new head of school, plus start on dining hall expansion
New Hope Academy recently announced its sixth head of school since the private school in Franklin was founded in 1996. Dr. Tonja L. Williams, who has served the Nashville community and beyond for more than 25 in years, was welcomed last week with a ceremony that also included a groundbreaking for a dining hall addition.
clarksvillenow.com
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Authorities seek help finding 16-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile identified as Ja’Cory Whitfield, 16, who was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Whitfield has brown hair, is between 5’ 6″ and 5’ 8″...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Portland hunter’s dream elk hunt comes true
After years of dreaming about going on an elk hunt, Portland’s Austin Cowan finally got his chance. Shortly after daylight on opening day of the week-long archery season on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in East Tennessee, a big bull elk came running to Cowan’s cow-call.
Man struck by double-locomotive while walking near railroad tracks in Murfreesboro
CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
Crews fight fire at a Brentwood home
Brentwood Fire crews responded to a house fire on Fallswood Lane Sunday afternoon. Two people were home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury.
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
WSMV
Car crashes increasing on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Numbers from Clarksville Police show a record pace of car crashes on a busy stretch of road. The data shows so far this year 321 wrecks have been reported on Tiny Town Road, four of which were deadly. That’s up from 253 wrecks in 2021 that included two fatal accidents.
