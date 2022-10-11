ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville, Northwest girls compete in TSSAA golf championship

The Clarksville Lady Wildcat golf team participated in another TSSAA state golf championship last week, eventually finishing as the sixth-best team in Class AA at the Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville, Tenn. CHS finished +41 in the tournament, just 11 strokes out of second place but a whopping 27 strokes...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

HUGE college football game on tap in Tennessee

As most of you know…there is a college football game of epic proportions that will take place within the confines of our state. The great news is it is happening right here in Rutherford County when Western Kentucky visits Middle Tennessee State. To qualify our opening statement, let’s engage...
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

USTA hopes to locate 18-court tennis complex in Sango

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) and the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department are asking the local school board permission to construct an 18-court tennis complex in Sango. At the Tuesday, Oct. 4 study session of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Board of Education, Sally Burchett, the director of the Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Riverdale Game Preview

Our game of the week this week takes us to an intense Rutherford County rivalry matchup for “The Battle of The ‘Boro”between Oakland and Riverdale. Oakland MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 4 Head Coach: Kevin Creasy (102-7 in eighth year at Oakland) 2022 Record: 6-1 District Record: 3-0 2021 Record: 15-0, won state title Oakland is coming […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Riverdale Game Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Dickson, TN
Clarksville, TN
Sports
mainstreetclarksville.com

Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

GUEST EDITORIAL: Anti-Indigenous and racist sentiments at Vanderbilt start at the top

We, the past and present co-presidents of the Indigenous Scholars Organization, are writing this piece to hold accountable Vanderbilt administrators that have continuously stifled efforts to institutionalize a land acknowledgment at Vanderbilt University. It is unacceptable that, after nearly four years of tireless advocacy from student leaders, Vanderbilt has still...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Westbound lanes on I-24 to close in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For a little less than an hour I-24 westbound lanes at the Kentucky and Tennessee border will be closed. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled construction that will have an impact on traffic in and around the Clarksville area. Crews will begin a guardrail replacement around...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectional
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin is trolling Vols fans again

It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin was the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but it feels like Rocky Top is still on his mind every day. Kiffin loves to poke and prod at Vols fans on social media. Rarely does a week go by that he doesn’t send a tweet directed at Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Greenville Road Shooting

Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jade Johnson and Tyisha Redd were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
mainstreetclarksville.com

Portland hunter’s dream elk hunt comes true

After years of dreaming about going on an elk hunt, Portland’s Austin Cowan finally got his chance. Shortly after daylight on opening day of the week-long archery season on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in East Tennessee, a big bull elk came running to Cowan’s cow-call.
PORTLAND, TN
WSMV

Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Car crashes increasing on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Numbers from Clarksville Police show a record pace of car crashes on a busy stretch of road. The data shows so far this year 321 wrecks have been reported on Tiny Town Road, four of which were deadly. That’s up from 253 wrecks in 2021 that included two fatal accidents.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy