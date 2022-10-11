Read full article on original website
Washington’s Most Stunning Lake is Worth the Drive From Tri-Cities
Washington's most stunning hike and swim are in the northern part of the state. Diablo Lake is a reservoir in the north Cascades that was created by the Diablo Dam. According to Wikipedia:. The lake holds rainbow, coastal cutthroat, brook, and the federally threatened bull trout. It is a popular...
When Will New Pasco Aquatic Center Open? Find out, Here
According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and the City of Pasco, there's a start 'month' for the voter-approved Pasco Aquatic Center. The new tax that was approved by voters to pay for the project will begin in January of 2023, a 2/10th of a percent sales tax that will fund the $40 million-dollar facility.
What’s the Most Popular Road Sign in Washington State To Steal?
What Are The Most Popular Road Signs That Get Stolen Each Year In Washington?. If you've ever been driving down the street and seen a road sign that's been bent, spray-painted, or otherwise damaged, you may have wondered who would do such a thing. Believe it or not, there are...
Who Does Roof Inspections at Night? Strange Franklin County Case
Franklin County Deputies are advising Mesa area residents, or anyone else in the county, to keep an eye out for behavior that seems out of place. Men going door to door offering roof inspections...at night. Thursday night, the FCSO reported they'd received a call from a resident in the Mesa...
Trucker Loses Load of Apples at SR 240 & SR 24 Wednesday Morning [VIDEO]
Washington State Patrol was quick to the scene after a trucker lost a load of apples Wednesday morning. It happened at the intersection of SR 240 and SR 24 in Benton County. The semi and trailer overturned with the apples spilling onto the roadway. The minor injury crash closed SR 24 for quite some time. SR 240 is open, however, WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said that "clean-up could take several hours" on SR 24.
The 9 Strangest Street Names That Exist in Washington State
Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Street Names In Washington State. Driving down the street, you see all sorts of different street names. Most of them are named after things like presidents, important landmarks, or local figures. But every now and then, you'll see a street name that makes you do a double-take.
When Will Snow Start Falling in Tri-Cities? Weather Experts Tell Us
When Will Tri-Cities Washington Get Its First Snowfall Of The Season?. I can't believe how quickly fall is upon us and with fall that means our first Tri-Cities snowfall can't be far behind. As we get closer to winter, our usual track record of a first dusting of snow near...
Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?
I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
Washington State Has Fewest Acres Burned In Decade
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's wildfire season was the lightest in a decade. Just over 140-thousand acres burned. However, 2020 and 2021 were the second and third-worst fire seasons in the state's history. Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz says a combination of DNR equipment, aerial firefighting assets, personnel along with a wet and rainy spring helped keep the number of acres burned to a ten-year low.
What Happens in Washington State if You Flee a Hit-and-Run Accident?
Here's What Could Happen If You Run Away From An Accident In Washington State. If you're involved in a hit-and-run accident in Washington State, the consequences can be significant. Depending on the severity of the accident, you could be facing anything from a misdemeanor to a felony charge—and that's not...
Checkout Change in WA: Do We All Work for Walmart Now?
You might have missed over a year ago when Walmart said they were changing all their checkout lines. I'm sure that sounded fine until they actually tried it at a store and people freaked out!. Walmarts Announcement in 2021. Walmart said in 2021 that all their stores would be "exclusively...
Richland Police Add Drones to Arsenal, Already Getting Busy [VIDEO]
There are two of them, and Richland Police say they've already been used in a couple of cases. The department did not specify the exact models but said they have two, each with different purposes. Franklin County was the first law enforcement agency to utilize them, their program began a...
Strange Tales of The Thing That Lurks In Lake Chelan
Confession: I've never been to Lake Chelan. And now I'll never-ever, ever-ever vacation in "Washington's Playground." Because while many locals love to hop in a boat and soak up the view in Chelan, they are fools, as oblivious to the dangers under the water's surface as those hapless beachgoers in the movie JAWS. It's all fun and games until someone falls prey to The Thing That Lurks in Lake Chelan.
Price Tag Switchers Sought by Pasco Police After Theft
It's been a while since we've seen one of these pop up. Pasco Police seeking two price-tag switching suspects. October 7th, last Friday, the PPD responded to a theft that had occurred at the Pasco Walmart. According to officers, these two suspects went through the self-checkout line but did not...
What Do the Yellow & Red Dots Mean on Washington Tires?
I had never really noticed them before, but what do the red or yellow dots on tires mean anyway? Do not worry, they are normal. The "yellow dot with the valve stem as this is the heaviest point of the wheel." according to tyrebaydirect.com. That really doesn't mean anything for you, but it means a lot to the guy putting your tires on. You may notice weights on the inside of your wheel if you look. Those are used to balance the wheel, so you do not feel a wobble while you're driving. The yellow dot helps them do that.
Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old
There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
Does Crazy Law Prevent Washington From Preparing for Nuclear Attack?
Does Washington State Have A Law Making it Illegal To Prepare For A Nuclear Attack?. I was one of the kids that watched "The Day After" movie in 1983 and was totally terrified of a nuclear attack. If you grew up in Washington State as a kid, it was always in the back of your mind.
Open Letter to Kennewick’s Toyota Center About Their New Policies
I attended my first Tri-City Americans game of the new season on Wednesday night at the Toyota Center in Kennewick and was surprised by some of the changes made to the entry policy. If you haven't been to the Toyota Center in the last month or so, you might not...
This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities
I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
Why Has Oregon’s Most Prolific Serial Killer Escaped Death Four Times?
One Of Oregon's Most Prolific Killers Has Escaped Death Four Times. Oregon like Washington has sadly had its share of serial killers. One serial killer is considered to be Oregon's most prolific and he's currently managed to escape death four times. Dayton Leroy Rogers was a serial killer who terrorized...
