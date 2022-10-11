ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

98.3 The KEY

When Will New Pasco Aquatic Center Open? Find out, Here

According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and the City of Pasco, there's a start 'month' for the voter-approved Pasco Aquatic Center. The new tax that was approved by voters to pay for the project will begin in January of 2023, a 2/10th of a percent sales tax that will fund the $40 million-dollar facility.
98.3 The KEY

Trucker Loses Load of Apples at SR 240 & SR 24 Wednesday Morning [VIDEO]

Washington State Patrol was quick to the scene after a trucker lost a load of apples Wednesday morning. It happened at the intersection of SR 240 and SR 24 in Benton County. The semi and trailer overturned with the apples spilling onto the roadway. The minor injury crash closed SR 24 for quite some time. SR 240 is open, however, WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said that "clean-up could take several hours" on SR 24.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?

I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Washington State Has Fewest Acres Burned In Decade

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's wildfire season was the lightest in a decade. Just over 140-thousand acres burned. However, 2020 and 2021 were the second and third-worst fire seasons in the state's history. Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz says a combination of DNR equipment, aerial firefighting assets, personnel along with a wet and rainy spring helped keep the number of acres burned to a ten-year low.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Strange Tales of The Thing That Lurks In Lake Chelan

Confession: I've never been to Lake Chelan. And now I'll never-ever, ever-ever vacation in "Washington's Playground." Because while many locals love to hop in a boat and soak up the view in Chelan, they are fools, as oblivious to the dangers under the water's surface as those hapless beachgoers in the movie JAWS. It's all fun and games until someone falls prey to The Thing That Lurks in Lake Chelan.
CHELAN, WA
98.3 The KEY

Price Tag Switchers Sought by Pasco Police After Theft

It's been a while since we've seen one of these pop up. Pasco Police seeking two price-tag switching suspects. October 7th, last Friday, the PPD responded to a theft that had occurred at the Pasco Walmart. According to officers, these two suspects went through the self-checkout line but did not...
98.3 The KEY

What Do the Yellow & Red Dots Mean on Washington Tires?

I had never really noticed them before, but what do the red or yellow dots on tires mean anyway? Do not worry, they are normal. The "yellow dot with the valve stem as this is the heaviest point of the wheel." according to tyrebaydirect.com. That really doesn't mean anything for you, but it means a lot to the guy putting your tires on. You may notice weights on the inside of your wheel if you look. Those are used to balance the wheel, so you do not feel a wobble while you're driving. The yellow dot helps them do that.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old

There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities

I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
TRI-CITIES, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

