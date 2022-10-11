Read full article on original website
usm.edu
Timeless: USM Arts and Sciences Faculty Members Ball, Meade Cite Love for Students, Teaching as Keys to Longevity in Profession
Left: USM English Professor Dr. Angela Ball is presented a portrait of the Aubrey K. Lucas Administration Building by USM College of Arts and Sciences Dean Dr. Chris Winstead, a gift signifying 40 or more years of service, along with induction into the university’s Centennial Legacy Circle Right: USM Art Professor Jim Meade is presented his 50-year service pin by USM College of Arts and Sciences Dean Dr. Chris Winstead.
WDAM-TV
17-year-old artist makes her mark with Eagle Walk mural
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An iconic section on USM’s campus is now a new piece of art for the Hub City. Friday, the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art (HAPA) revealed a new mural titled “Soar and Score” on the Eagle Walk. HAPA selected 17-year-old Aubri Sparkman to...
College board ‘embarrassed’ by state of USM Gulf Park as enrollment has plummeted
Officials at the University of Southern Mississippi once considered Gulf Park, the oceanside satellite campus in Long Beach, a “secret weapon” for increasing enrollment at the smallest of the state’s top-tier research universities. But last fall, just 1,040 students were pursuing a degree at Gulf Park — a more than 50% drop from 2,297 students […]
WLOX
Mississippi artist paints mural in Wiggins
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. “It adds a sense of color and life to the area,” Garraway-Braley said. “It provides excitement for this town. Wiggins formed in 1904. It’s a great little place.”
advancemonticellonian.com
Webb wedding announcement
David and Michele Webb of Selma, and Steve and Brandi Miller of Gonzales, La., are proud to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Autumn Elizabeth Webb and John Michael Miller, both of Hattiesburg, Miss. The wedding will take place at 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Hattiesburg, Mississippi
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Hattiesburg for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Hattiesburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
ourmshome.com
That ‘little old band from Texas’ returns to Mississippi
That “little old band from Texas” returns to the state of Mississippi for the first time in over a year next month. The legendary rock and roll band ZZ Top will play The Lawn at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
WLOX
1994 WLOX Flashback: Ghost stories from the Deason Home in Jones County
Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt company gifts Jones Co. nurse a new roof
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired Pine Belt nurse will get a new roof on her home later this week, courtesy of Cox Roofing in Laurel. Sherry Stringer is getting a free roof Friday as part of an annual program from Cox Roofing to honor those who serve others. Last...
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
The Daily South
Erin And Ben Napier Share Their Dream Home In The Mississippi Countryside
Growing up in Laurel, Mississippi, Erin Napier had driven past her dream house countless times, but she’d never actually seen it. The stately, old brick Tudor isn’t visible from the road, so Erin had never realized what was hiding behind the rolling green fields and tall pine trees on a two-lane highway outside town. When her husband, Ben, sent her the listing in the spring of 2021, she couldn’t believe she had missed it all those years. “I was in love immediately—and that scared me to death,” she says. “I thought, ‘We don’t need another house...but maybe we do.’ ”
WDAM-TV
J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins
WIGGINS Miss. (WDAM) - A new family farm has opened up in Wiggins. J5 Family Farms will be open only Saturdays and Sundays and will feature a pumpkin patch and petting zoo and hay rides. The family-owned farm hopes that this new addition to Wiggins will impact the community in...
mageenews.com
Meet the Man in charge of the Ambulance Service
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Friday morning, October 14, 2022, Dr. Mike Cole, Ambulance Services Director for Covington County Hospitals, stopped by MageeNews.com informing the public about the services in our county.
Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested in connection to a Waffle House shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in July. The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street on Saturday, July 30. Hattiesburg police said two women had gotten into a verbal fight inside the […]
George Co. School Board race narrows after candidate withdraws
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The race for school board in George County’s District 1 has narrowed after a candidate withdrew Wednesday, Oct. 12. Tanya Beech submitted a certificate of withdrawal to the circuit clerk’s office citing a potential conflict if she was elected as a board member. Beech is the executive director of the […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash in Jones County resulted in the death of an Ovett man Friday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger vehicle struck a tree on Ovett-Petal Road in southern Jones County on Friday, Oct. 14. No other cars were involved.
WDAM-TV
Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Ovett man was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Friday evening, the Jones County coroner said. Coroner Burl Hall Saturday evening identified Casey Aaron Coleman as the driver of a Ford F-150 truck that left the roadway and struck a tree.
Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
mageenews.com
Burn Ban in Effect for County
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A burn ban was implemented during the Simpson County Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, October 14, 2022. All residents of Simpson County are warned of no burning allowed until further notice.
WDAM-TV
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
