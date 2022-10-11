Registered Sex Offender Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Touching Stepdaughter During Online Class: Cops

A 17-year-old student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood was hospitalized Friday due to a possible drug overdose. Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the school about 2 p.m. on reports of a medical emergency and found the boy suffering from symptoms indicative of a drug overdose, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO