ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
star883.com

Alice Jordan-Miles LOSS Team Conference

Today on Conversations Melissa Montana is joined by Alice Jordan-Miles, Director Behavioral Health & Family Studies at Purdue Fort Wayne, to discuss The Annual National LOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors) Team Conference. This conference is a multi-dimensional, multi-day event that actively explores the public health crisis of suicide. It includes community engagement, nationally recognized subject experts, and strategic conference topics, creating a unique opportunity for mental health professionals, first responders, school counselors, faith leaders, funeral directors, suicide loss survivors, LOSS Team members, and other community members to share and learn about caring for those struggling with a loss to suicide. This will take place on Monday October 17th and Tuesday October 18th at Purdue Fort Wayne!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fort Wayne, Huntington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month. DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
fortwaynesnbc.com

Thursday night stabbing victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just past 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department was notified of a stabbing victim who showed up at Fort Wayne Fire Station #1 looking for help. The stabbing victim has been identified by the Allen County Coroner as 38-year-old Robert...
FORT WAYNE, IN
viatravelers.com

17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Located in the northeastern corner of the state of Indiana, Fort Wayne has over 120 miles of hiking trails, 80 parks, and 10 splash pads for children. There are countless restaurants and shops to explore that you could stay in Fort Wayne for months and never fully explore all that it has to offer.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Nicholas Ferreri is “Funniest in the Fort”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supporters of The Literacy Alliance in Fort Wayne voted WANE’s Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri as “Funniest in the Fort”. Various Fort Wayne personalities “competed” in the contest to find out who could deliver the funniest joke. Votes were made in the form of donations to The Literacy Alliance and the person delivering the joke with the most votes received the “Funniest in the Fort” title.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Curtis Chapman
WANE-TV

Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

GOTW Preview: Columbia City at Norwell

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – The King of the Northeast Eight will be crowned at The Courtyard on Friday, as Columbia City heads to Norwell with the conference title on the line in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” Both the Eagles and the Knights are undefeated in NE8 play this year as we head […]
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
NEW HAVEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Last-Minute Winner Breaks Tiger Hearts, Ends Season

Overtime looked to be in store for both the Warsaw Tigers and Noblesville Millers in their IHSAA boys soccer regional semifinal Wednesday night. Through 38 minutes, both teams had played hard and evenly. A goal in the final minute by the Millers would be the difference and break the Tigers’ hearts as Noblesville advances to the regional final after a 2-1 win.
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
WANE-TV

Allen County Coroner identifies two stabbing victims from Thursday evening and Friday morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner has identified the two stabbing victims who died in separate incidents Thursday evening and Friday morning. Robert Lee Higginbotham, 38 of Fort Wayne, who sought aid at the downtown Fort Wayne fire station on Main Street Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, died from a stab wound to the torso, the coroner said. His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Garrett football team honors former player killed in hit-and-run

GARRETT, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A positive story being shared on social media of a middle school football team honoring a former teammate who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. During a game between Garrett Middle School and Angola Middle School Tuesday evening, a...
GARRETT, IN
WOWO News

Parkview Health’s CEO announces his retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Parkview Health CEO Mike Packnett will retire at the end of the year, after serving in the role for 16 years. In that time, the health system has grow from 50 providers and 6,300 co-workers to more than 1,000 providers and 14,000 co-workers. The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Music
wfft.com

Details released on Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's OWI charge, crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was in court Monday afternoon for his initial hearing following his weekend arrest for drunk driving. Henry was leaving a fundraiser Saturday night where he admits he drank too many glasses of wine. While driving his city-owned car through this roundabout on Old Mill Road, he was speeding and crossing into the wrong lane.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLFI.com

Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy