Today on Conversations Melissa Montana is joined by Alice Jordan-Miles, Director Behavioral Health & Family Studies at Purdue Fort Wayne, to discuss The Annual National LOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors) Team Conference. This conference is a multi-dimensional, multi-day event that actively explores the public health crisis of suicide. It includes community engagement, nationally recognized subject experts, and strategic conference topics, creating a unique opportunity for mental health professionals, first responders, school counselors, faith leaders, funeral directors, suicide loss survivors, LOSS Team members, and other community members to share and learn about caring for those struggling with a loss to suicide. This will take place on Monday October 17th and Tuesday October 18th at Purdue Fort Wayne!

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO