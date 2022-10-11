Read full article on original website
star883.com
Alice Jordan-Miles LOSS Team Conference
Today on Conversations Melissa Montana is joined by Alice Jordan-Miles, Director Behavioral Health & Family Studies at Purdue Fort Wayne, to discuss The Annual National LOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors) Team Conference. This conference is a multi-dimensional, multi-day event that actively explores the public health crisis of suicide. It includes community engagement, nationally recognized subject experts, and strategic conference topics, creating a unique opportunity for mental health professionals, first responders, school counselors, faith leaders, funeral directors, suicide loss survivors, LOSS Team members, and other community members to share and learn about caring for those struggling with a loss to suicide. This will take place on Monday October 17th and Tuesday October 18th at Purdue Fort Wayne!
WANE-TV
Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fort Wayne, Huntington
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month. DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Civil War nurse known as the ‘Angel of Mercy’ to be honored at Lindenwood Cemetery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum will hold an event honoring the life of Civil War nurse and Fort Wayne native Eliza E. George Oct. 22. Better known as “Mother George” or the “Angel of Mercy,” George accompanied Indiana regiments during the Civil...
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Thursday night stabbing victim identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just past 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department was notified of a stabbing victim who showed up at Fort Wayne Fire Station #1 looking for help. The stabbing victim has been identified by the Allen County Coroner as 38-year-old Robert...
WANE-TV
Bandidos at Georgetown Square set to close, change to Guadalupe’s
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bandidos Mexican Restaurant at Georgetown Square announced via its Facebook page that the restaurant will be closing in late October. The post says the restaurant will be open until Oct. 27. After that date, the post says the location will be transformed into...
viatravelers.com
17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Located in the northeastern corner of the state of Indiana, Fort Wayne has over 120 miles of hiking trails, 80 parks, and 10 splash pads for children. There are countless restaurants and shops to explore that you could stay in Fort Wayne for months and never fully explore all that it has to offer.
WANE-TV
Nicholas Ferreri is “Funniest in the Fort”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supporters of The Literacy Alliance in Fort Wayne voted WANE’s Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri as “Funniest in the Fort”. Various Fort Wayne personalities “competed” in the contest to find out who could deliver the funniest joke. Votes were made in the form of donations to The Literacy Alliance and the person delivering the joke with the most votes received the “Funniest in the Fort” title.
WANE-TV
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
GOTW Preview: Columbia City at Norwell
OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – The King of the Northeast Eight will be crowned at The Courtyard on Friday, as Columbia City heads to Norwell with the conference title on the line in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” Both the Eagles and the Knights are undefeated in NE8 play this year as we head […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
Times-Union Newspaper
Last-Minute Winner Breaks Tiger Hearts, Ends Season
Overtime looked to be in store for both the Warsaw Tigers and Noblesville Millers in their IHSAA boys soccer regional semifinal Wednesday night. Through 38 minutes, both teams had played hard and evenly. A goal in the final minute by the Millers would be the difference and break the Tigers’ hearts as Noblesville advances to the regional final after a 2-1 win.
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies two stabbing victims from Thursday evening and Friday morning.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner has identified the two stabbing victims who died in separate incidents Thursday evening and Friday morning. Robert Lee Higginbotham, 38 of Fort Wayne, who sought aid at the downtown Fort Wayne fire station on Main Street Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, died from a stab wound to the torso, the coroner said. His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.
wfft.com
Media Law attorney questions Fort Wayne's refusal to share body cam video of Mayor Henry's arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Fort Wayne police report says Mayor Tom Henry had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech when they questioned him after a wreck Saturday. A report says he was argumentative but cooperative and, as things stand now, Fort Wayne residents will have to take their word for it.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Garrett football team honors former player killed in hit-and-run
GARRETT, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A positive story being shared on social media of a middle school football team honoring a former teammate who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. During a game between Garrett Middle School and Angola Middle School Tuesday evening, a...
WOWO News
Parkview Health’s CEO announces his retirement
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Parkview Health CEO Mike Packnett will retire at the end of the year, after serving in the role for 16 years. In that time, the health system has grow from 50 providers and 6,300 co-workers to more than 1,000 providers and 14,000 co-workers. The...
wfft.com
Details released on Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's OWI charge, crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was in court Monday afternoon for his initial hearing following his weekend arrest for drunk driving. Henry was leaving a fundraiser Saturday night where he admits he drank too many glasses of wine. While driving his city-owned car through this roundabout on Old Mill Road, he was speeding and crossing into the wrong lane.
Million Dollar Indiana Home Comes with a Huge Heart-Shaped Pond
You never know what you might find when randomly browsing through homes on Zillow. I was casually looking at million-dollar homes that I'll never be able to afford, as one does, and stumbled upon a gorgeous home in Woodburn, Indiana. It was the pond that caught my attention. As you...
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
Fort Wayne City Council to look into Mayor Henry situation
4th District City Councilman and current council president Jason Arp confirmed to WANE 15 on Wednesday that the council, through its attorney, will submit a list of questions to Mayor Tom Henry’s administration following his OWI arrest last weekend.
