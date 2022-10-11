Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Fire Crews Continue to Battle Blaze Near Orleans; Officials Believe Fire to be Human-Caused
Six Rivers National Forest fire crews and partners are continuing to make headway on containment of the Big Bar Fire about 3 miles south of Orleans. The fire is 60% contained and is 12-acres in size. Forest Service law enforcement officials and fire officials have determined the Big Bar Fire is human caused and have identified the location where it first ignited. Officials do not believe the cause of this fire was an accident.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Contained] Large Wildland Fire Response Near Blocksburg
A wildland fire response has been initiated for a commercial vehicle fire that has spread to the vegetation on Pine Mountain Lane near Blockburg. Multiple engines are being requested from Bridgeville, Alderpoint, and Garberville along with air support, hand crews and a dozer. Please remember that this story is unfolding....
krcrtv.com
Watch out for Humboldt County Facebook T-shirt scam
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to an ongoing Facebook scam. The scam offers custom T-shirts via accounts that use the names of public agencies such as the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, the Eureka Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire and the Fortuna Police Department. The HCSO said it has been monitoring the scam for a while and is encouraging Facebook users to report the scam accounts if they encounter them.
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Helicopter Circles Grows and Southern Humboldt Town Yesterday
At least one law enforcement helicopter and possibly more circled over cannabis grows and the town of Redway in Southern Humboldt yesterday. According to one resident of the Kings Range area, about 1:30 p.m. “low flying black helicopters” flew over permitted grows on Wilder Ridge Road in the Honeydew area and then southwest into the Kings Range mountains.
kymkemp.com
Charlie Lamb: A Procession from the Eureka Courthouse to Fortuna Followed by a Memorial Service at River Lodge This Saturday
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. On Wednesday, October 11, the haunting tones and words of the last call...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Smoke in the Lower Eel? That’s a Controlled Burn
It’s smoky down in Ferndale and environs this afternoon!. And that’s because Calfire is conducting a controlled burn in the Table Bluff area. They’re taking out about 12 acres of invasive beach grass, which apparently throws up a fine plume. They’re making things all secure-like down at...
kymkemp.com
Major Injury Accident on Brannan Mountain Road West of Willow Creek
About 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, a vehicle overturned in a driveway in the 3100 block of Brannan Mountain Road west of Willow Creek injuring one person. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash caused major injuries. Cal Fire, Willow Creek Fire Department and an ambulance as well as...
kymkemp.com
Woman Arrested After Picking Up Pound of Meth From Parcel Center, Says DTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday October 11th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), received information that a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Task Force Arrest Eureka Woman on Suspicion of Meth Sales
On Tuesday October 11th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), received information that a package containing one pound of methamphetamine had been located after its arrival at a Eureka parcel center. Agents wrote a search warrant for the package and anybody who attempted to pick up the package. The HCDTF initiated a surveillance at the business and identified the receiver of the package when they arrived. Agents detained Jasmine Mahina Lucero Kahoalii (44 years old from Eureka).
kymkemp.com
Multiple Shark Encounters off the Mendocino Coast in the Last Two Weeks
Information from the Facebook page of California State Parks Mendocino:. In the last two weeks we have had 3 shark encounters [off the Mendocino Coast] ranging from a sighting by surfers at Virgin Creek to bumping, circling and following ocean kayakers at Laguna Point. Our most recent report was of a 12–16 foot Great White just north of Van Damme swimming under and circling kayakers.
kymkemp.com
Lawson Homicide Cliffhanger: $750,000 Awarded Late Yesterday to Kyle Zoellner Could be Reversed
Wrapping up its 6th day of tumultuous civil trial hearings in the Northern District US Court in San Francisco, Kyle Zoellners’s defamation lawsuit against the City of Arcata a former Arcata Police Officer reached a cliffhanger decision yesterday afternoon, finding partially in Zoellner’s favor. However, the award hinges on the court’s decision as to culpability in the yet unresolved homicide of David Josiah Lawson in 2017. The City of Arcata Former Arcata police officer Eric Losey is tentatively – pending a final ruling by the judge – ordered to pay Kyle Zoellner about $700,000 in addition to the “punitive damages” awarded in the amount of $50,000. (The city has been paying Losey’s attorney and will pay the $700,000).
kymkemp.com
North Coast Water Board Increases Enforcement on Cannabis Growers, Issues Six-Figure Fines
The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board reported last Friday that its enforcement actions against water quality violations have increased by 25% over the past two years, driven largely by its forceful response to the growing operations of cannabis cultivators whose activities threaten nearby waterways. The cultivators involved generally...
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 12
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Peggy Loraine Garrison, 1945-2022
It is with great sadness that we announce that wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter Peggy Loraine Garrison passed away on September 18, 2022 in the early morning hours at St Joseph Hospital in Eureka. She will be greatly missed. Peggy was born on January 9, 1945 in Santa Rosa....
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt Drug Task Force Arrests Two on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales
On Tuesday October 11th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) conducted a probation search at a residence on Redwood Grove Rd. in Hoopa. The residents, Jazzy Colegrove (30 years old) and Rocky Robbins (20 years old) had been reported by multiple people as selling fentanyl in and around the Hoopa Valley. Colegrove was on felony probation and had an active felony warrant for her arrest. Robbins was on two counts of felony probation.
kymkemp.com
‘The Friendship Machine’: Community Helps Raise Funds for Local Veteran’s Pedicab Dreams
The Humboldt County community has rallied around local veteran Robert ‘Robot’ Adams and helped him purchase a pedicab to provide free rides to the northern Humboldt Community. His GoFundMe surpassed its fundraising goal in just two short days. According to one donator, “My daughter would kill me if...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Fences Up at Halvorsen Park Ahead of Sara Sunday
lostcoastoutpost.com
Dense Fog Advisory
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog is being observed. This includes Highway 101 from Rio Dell to the Oregon border, Highway 299 near Arcata to Blue Lake, and Highway 199 from near Crescent City to Hiouchi.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Clarissa Woodham, 1944-2022
Clarissa Woodham peacefully passed away at home with her family at her side on September 9, 2022, after an extended illness. Clarissa was born in Arkadelphia, Arkansas on November 11, 1944, to Clara and Lee Murrell. Clarissa was known for enjoying life, having a generous spirit, a kind heart and beautiful smile. Before her illness she enjoyed gardening, cooking, crafts, walking the beach, traveling, and family gatherings. She loved the holidays and spending time with her family and friends. She attended the Faith center church in Eureka. She was a member of the Faith Center Prime Timers and a member of the local Red Hat Society. Clarissa also enjoyed her work as a volunteer at St Joseph’s Hospital after retiring from Eureka Rehabilitation and Wellness Center as a C.N.A.
