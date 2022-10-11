ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Cole Cruises, Bader, Rizzo Bash, Yanks Beat Guardians 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole dreamed of this moment growing up in California, winning a postseason game in pinstripes at Yankee Stadium. Harrison Bader had a similar fantasy while sitting in the first base seats as a 15-year-old and watching New York’s last championship team. They combined...
MLB
Is The Best Still Yet To Come For Gerrit Cole In The Postseason?

The New York Yankees have a one game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in a best of five ALDS. Game two was just changed to Friday afternoon at around 1:07 p.m. due to the inclement weather coming to the Bronx and Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. With that being said, the Yankees played well in their 4-1 win on Tuesday night. Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo both had clutch homeruns and Jose Trevino added a sacrifice fly as well. The biggest story for me was how well Gerrit Cole pitched in his home postseason debut at Yankee Stadium. He delivered when it mattered most as I continue this discussion in my quick take from The Times Union:
CLEVELAND, OH
Caught On-Camera! What Was This Former NY Yankee Doing on an NFL Sideline?

Most professional athletes embark on different careers after the conclusion of their professional sports career. The different types of post-playing careers are always very interesting. Some remain in the sport, becoming a coach, scout or executive. Others follow the path carved by their college degree, going into business, finance or another industry. Some become stay-at-home parents, others launch a podcast; you never know what an athlete's next steps are going to be until they take them.
NFL
Castellanos’ Bat, Glove Help Phillies top Braves 7-6 in NLDS

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Castellanos had already carried quite a load with his bat. When the Philadelphia Phillies needed his glove in the ninth inning, he didn't let them down. Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves 7-6 in the opener of their NL Division Series on Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Playoffs: Alvarez, Astros Resume Series vs Mariners

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn't work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They'll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston, with the Guardians and Yankees set for ALDS Game 2 in New York later — weather permitting.
HOUSTON, TX
Take One Last Look! NY Yankees’ Legend’s Mansion to Be Demolished [PHOTOS]

Derek Jeter made roughly $265 million in salary alone during his baseball career. So, naturally, he can afford some fairly luxurious things in his post-playing days. One such item of luxury was a luxury mansion in Florida, which Jeter bought in 2012 for $15.5 million, according to a story done by The New York Post. Jeter has since sold the property, and now, it appears as though the house's days may be numbered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Postseason Day 2

It's day 2 of the Major League Baseball Divisional Series and ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have nighttime coverage of the Los Angeles-San Diego game. Weather permitting, leading off today with the NLDS game-2 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at 3:00 PM. Kyle Wright (21-5) will take the...
MLB
Seattle to throw Castillo in ALDS Game 2 vs Houston’s Valdez

HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Thursday. It will be the second start of the postseason for Castillo, who won Game 1 of Seattle’s wild-card series against Toronto. Castillo, who was acquired from the Reds just before the trade deadline, allowed six hits and struck out five in 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Blue Jays.
SEATTLE, WA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

