Alvarez Hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros Jolt M’s in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez wrecked all of Seattle’s carefully crafted strategy with one colossal swing. The Mariners came to the postseason with a plan. Down to their last out, the October-tested Houston Astros weren’t so easily outmatched. Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs...
Caught On-Camera! What Was This Former NY Yankee Doing on an NFL Sideline?
Most professional athletes embark on different careers after the conclusion of their professional sports career. The different types of post-playing careers are always very interesting. Some remain in the sport, becoming a coach, scout or executive. Others follow the path carved by their college degree, going into business, finance or another industry. Some become stay-at-home parents, others launch a podcast; you never know what an athlete's next steps are going to be until they take them.
New York Legend Trolls Rival Fans on Live TV Following Yankees’ Win [WATCH]
Things went from good to great for New York Yankees' fans following their Game 1 win against the Cleveland Guardians. Well, at least the fans who stuck around to watch the postgame show on Fox. In case you're just emerging out from under your rock this morning, the New York...
Cole Cruises, Bader, Rizzo Bash, Yanks Beat Guardians 4-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole dreamed of this moment growing up in California, winning a postseason game in pinstripes at Yankee Stadium. Harrison Bader had a similar fantasy while sitting in the first base seats as a 15-year-old and watching New York’s last championship team. They combined...
MLB Playoffs: Alvarez, Astros Resume Series vs Mariners
The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn't work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They'll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston, with the Guardians and Yankees set for ALDS Game 2 in New York later — weather permitting.
Seahawks will Move Kickoff if Conflict with Mariners, ALDS
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will move the kickoff time against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday back by about 90 minutes if there is a Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. The Seahawks announced the time adjustment on Wednesday....
Take One Last Look! NY Yankees’ Legend’s Mansion to Be Demolished [PHOTOS]
Derek Jeter made roughly $265 million in salary alone during his baseball career. So, naturally, he can afford some fairly luxurious things in his post-playing days. One such item of luxury was a luxury mansion in Florida, which Jeter bought in 2012 for $15.5 million, according to a story done by The New York Post. Jeter has since sold the property, and now, it appears as though the house's days may be numbered.
Castellanos’ Bat, Glove Help Phillies top Braves 7-6 in NLDS
ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Castellanos had already carried quite a load with his bat. When the Philadelphia Phillies needed his glove in the ninth inning, he didn't let them down. Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves 7-6 in the opener of their NL Division Series on Tuesday.
Poll: ‘Return of the Mac’ or ‘Zappe Hour’ at QB in Cleveland?
Here we go again. Just like last week at this time, as we get closer to the weekend the Patriots QB situation becomes less and less clear. Mac Jones is back in full pads at practice while ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting there's a "decent chance" we see No. 10 under center on Sunday.
Alvarez Homers Again, Astros Top Mariners 4-2, Lead ALDS 2-0
HOUSTON (AP) — With every big swing, Yordan Alvarez is owning this October. A ferocious comeback for the powerful slugger who struggled in Houston's loss to the Atlanta Braves in last year's World Series. Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in...
Passport Issues Delay Return Of New York Giants Scottish Punter
It is the worst when you go on a long trip, you get on the plane, and oh no! You forgot something. So, there had better be a good reason when you are an NFL team, returning from a game in England, and you get on the plane without your punter. Well, for New York Giants there seems to be and explanation.
MLB Postseason Day 2
It's day 2 of the Major League Baseball Divisional Series and ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have nighttime coverage of the Los Angeles-San Diego game. Weather permitting, leading off today with the NLDS game-2 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at 3:00 PM. Kyle Wright (21-5) will take the...
Astros Take 1-0 Lead into ALDS Game 2 Against Mariners
The Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners square off in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Astros lead the series 1-0. Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) Houston; Thursday, 3:37 p.m....
Rockies shake up staff, part ways with hitting coach Magadan
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan after a season in which the team averaged a franchise-low 4.31 runs per game. The Rockies also reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position, the team announced Thursday. Colorado finished 68-94 and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
She Said No! Watch This New York Hockey Fan Get Embarrassed After Proposal
Wedding proposals at sporting events have become a very prevalent thing recently. Some would argue that they've become over-done, but that's not why we're here today. We're here because something rare happened during an in-game proposal in New York last night. The setting was UBS Arena, the recently-opened home of the Islanders, and the new crown jewel of Elmont, New York. The Islanders were playing their home opener against the Florida Panthers, but honestly, the game feels as though it's taken a back seat to what you're about to watch next.
Will Ridicule Help Simmons Bring A Championship To Brooklyn?
Brooklyn Nets point-guard Ben Simmons is a 3-time NBA All Star. The 26 year-old, who owns a 16 point-per-game average with nearly 8 assists, seems to be getting used to being a social media target for "haters." Few people have sympathy for the struggles of those pulling home $35.4 million each year playing professional basketball. However, even when Simmons claimed struggles with mental illness, many critics showed zero compassion. Now the 6'11" star is trying to use that negative energy to drive his success.
Toronto Raptors organization agrees to deal with Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins
(Atlantic) The dream of playing basketball for a living is being realized by Atlantic graduate Ryan Hawkins. The former Northwest Missouri State and Creighton star told KSOM/KS95.7 Sports he is signing with Toronto. “I don’t really know what to expect out of this, but it’s the next step forward and I cant wait for the experience and hopefully a great season ahead.”
Saints vs Bengals Wednesday Injury Report
In desperate need of a victory, the New Orleans Saints got one last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks (thanks in large part of a legendary performance by Taysom Hill). New Orleans earned the win, despite being without a number of All-Pros due to injury. Now at 2-3, the Saints have...
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook (hamstring) leaves preseason finale
Los Angeles point guard Russell Westbrook exited the Lakers’ preseason finale against the host Sacramento Kings in the first quarter
Kraken Rookies Wright, Beniers Ready for Season Debut
SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers is not one to have an expansive supply of life advice to be handing out at age 20. But there are some memories from his debut with the Seattle Kraken late last season that he shared with 18-year-old Shane Wright ahead of his first NHL game on Wednesday night.
