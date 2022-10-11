ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Caught On-Camera! What Was This Former NY Yankee Doing on an NFL Sideline?

Most professional athletes embark on different careers after the conclusion of their professional sports career. The different types of post-playing careers are always very interesting. Some remain in the sport, becoming a coach, scout or executive. Others follow the path carved by their college degree, going into business, finance or another industry. Some become stay-at-home parents, others launch a podcast; you never know what an athlete's next steps are going to be until they take them.
NFL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cole Cruises, Bader, Rizzo Bash, Yanks Beat Guardians 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole dreamed of this moment growing up in California, winning a postseason game in pinstripes at Yankee Stadium. Harrison Bader had a similar fantasy while sitting in the first base seats as a 15-year-old and watching New York’s last championship team. They combined...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

MLB Playoffs: Alvarez, Astros Resume Series vs Mariners

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn't work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They'll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston, with the Guardians and Yankees set for ALDS Game 2 in New York later — weather permitting.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Take One Last Look! NY Yankees’ Legend’s Mansion to Be Demolished [PHOTOS]

Derek Jeter made roughly $265 million in salary alone during his baseball career. So, naturally, he can afford some fairly luxurious things in his post-playing days. One such item of luxury was a luxury mansion in Florida, which Jeter bought in 2012 for $15.5 million, according to a story done by The New York Post. Jeter has since sold the property, and now, it appears as though the house's days may be numbered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Castellanos’ Bat, Glove Help Phillies top Braves 7-6 in NLDS

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Castellanos had already carried quite a load with his bat. When the Philadelphia Phillies needed his glove in the ninth inning, he didn't let them down. Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves 7-6 in the opener of their NL Division Series on Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Aaron Judge
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

MLB Postseason Day 2

It's day 2 of the Major League Baseball Divisional Series and ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have nighttime coverage of the Los Angeles-San Diego game. Weather permitting, leading off today with the NLDS game-2 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at 3:00 PM. Kyle Wright (21-5) will take the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Yankees#The New York Yankees#The Cleveland Guardians#Indians#Alds#Al Central#Themselv
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Rockies shake up staff, part ways with hitting coach Magadan

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan after a season in which the team averaged a franchise-low 4.31 runs per game. The Rockies also reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position, the team announced Thursday. Colorado finished 68-94 and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
DENVER, CO
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

She Said No! Watch This New York Hockey Fan Get Embarrassed After Proposal

Wedding proposals at sporting events have become a very prevalent thing recently. Some would argue that they've become over-done, but that's not why we're here today. We're here because something rare happened during an in-game proposal in New York last night. The setting was UBS Arena, the recently-opened home of the Islanders, and the new crown jewel of Elmont, New York. The Islanders were playing their home opener against the Florida Panthers, but honestly, the game feels as though it's taken a back seat to what you're about to watch next.
ELMONT, NY
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Will Ridicule Help Simmons Bring A Championship To Brooklyn?

Brooklyn Nets point-guard Ben Simmons is a 3-time NBA All Star. The 26 year-old, who owns a 16 point-per-game average with nearly 8 assists, seems to be getting used to being a social media target for "haters." Few people have sympathy for the struggles of those pulling home $35.4 million each year playing professional basketball. However, even when Simmons claimed struggles with mental illness, many critics showed zero compassion. Now the 6'11" star is trying to use that negative energy to drive his success.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Western Iowa Today

Toronto Raptors organization agrees to deal with Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins

(Atlantic) The dream of playing basketball for a living is being realized by Atlantic graduate Ryan Hawkins. The former Northwest Missouri State and Creighton star told KSOM/KS95.7 Sports he is signing with Toronto. “I don’t really know what to expect out of this, but it’s the next step forward and I cant wait for the experience and hopefully a great season ahead.”
NBA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Saints vs Bengals Wednesday Injury Report

In desperate need of a victory, the New Orleans Saints got one last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks (thanks in large part of a legendary performance by Taysom Hill). New Orleans earned the win, despite being without a number of All-Pros due to injury. Now at 2-3, the Saints have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy