Lincoln, NE

huskers.com

Huskers Shoot for Second Tourney Title

The Nebraska women's golf team shoots for its second straight Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational championship while pursuing its second tournament title of the season, when the Huskers travel to Lawrence, Kan. (Oct. 17-18). Nebraska heads to Kansas following a runner-up finish in a 13-team field at the Dale McNamara Invitational at...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Husker Women Finish Seventh in Strong Field

The Nebraska women recorded a seventh-place finish in the team standings in a strong field that included three nationally-ranked teams at the Weis-Crockett Invite on Saturday morning in Stillwater, Okla. The Huskers totaled 257 points in their seventh-place finish, falling five points shy of sixth-place Southern Utah and seven points...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Overpower Illinois, 3-1

Lincoln, Neb. – Sophomores Sarah Weber and Florence Belzile led the Huskers with three points each, as the Nebraska soccer team defeated Illinois, 3-1, at Hibner Stadium on Thursday evening. The Huskers controlled offensively as they outshot Illinois 24-6 on the night and 14-0 in the second half. NU...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Announce Two Volleyball Time Changes

The Nebraska volleyball program announced a pair of time changes to its schedule on Friday. The Huskers' road match at Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 22 will now begin at 6 p.m. (CT). The match was previously scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Nebraska's home match against Iowa on Friday, Nov....
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Trek South to Weis-Crockett Invitational

The Nebraska cross country team continues its season at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Stillwater, Okla. The men's 8K will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the women's 6K to follow at 9:20 a.m. The men's field includes 28 teams competing, while the women's field features 27 teams...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Wrap Up Fall Schedule at Kansas

Nebraska baseball concludes its fall schedule with a road exhibition at Kansas on Saturday. The Huskers and Jayhawks are set to play 14 innings, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence. Admission is free to the public, while in-game updates will be available on Twitter...
LINCOLN, NE

