The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Power, Inc. d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHE or Company) for authority to pass on an Energy Cost Adjustment (ECA) decrease of $0.00560 per kilowatt hour (kWh), effective for usage on and after September 1, 2022. The proposed rate is due to decreased purchased power and natural gas costs. The Commission’s approval is subject to notice, protest, intervention, refund, change, further investigation, opportunity for hearing and further order of the Commission.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO