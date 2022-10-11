Read full article on original website
ACLU to counties: keep using ballot drop boxes
CHEYENNE (WNE) — To reduce long lines on election day that may discourage people from exercising their right to vote, the ACLU of Wyoming is urging county clerks across the state to continue the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. This is despite interim Secretary of State Karl Allred’s...
October 13, 2022 Public Notice
The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Power, Inc. d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHE or Company) for authority to pass on an Energy Cost Adjustment (ECA) decrease of $0.00560 per kilowatt hour (kWh), effective for usage on and after September 1, 2022. The proposed rate is due to decreased purchased power and natural gas costs. The Commission’s approval is subject to notice, protest, intervention, refund, change, further investigation, opportunity for hearing and further order of the Commission.
