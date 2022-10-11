Read full article on original website
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Tops celebrates 25 years in Rochester, New York, with a renovated store
Tops Friendly Markets celebrated a quarter century of being in the Rochester, New York, community with a $500,000 renovation of its store at 285 Upper Falls Blvd., the grocer announced Tuesday. The company said it has “reinvested in the community” with the updated store that is located in the heart...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Renovations completed at Tops store on Upper Falls Boulevard
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Renovations wrapped up at the Tops Friendly Markets store on Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. The store expanded its bakery and deli. Tops is the only grocery store chain within the 14605 zip code. It's the second poorest zip code...
Radio Ink
Michaels Joins Stephens in Rochester
With Mike McCoy relocating to Arizona, Stephens Media Group has named Craig Michaels as the new Operations Manager for its Rochester, NY cluster. McCoy will assist with the transition through the end of the year. Michaels has worked in Philadelphia, Ontario, Akron and with companies including Townsquare and iHeartMedai. He...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What happened to the Clock of Nations?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where is it? That’s what a lot of you want to know about a piece of Rochester’s history. You asked Pat Taney to find out what happened to the Clock of Nations for this week’s Good Question report. It was first a...
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
Fast Company
What happened when Rochester tore out an urban highway
If you walk down Union Street in Rochester, New York, a road lined with new apartment buildings, trees, and a bike lane, you wouldn’t know that it used to be a highway. “It feels like an organically built neighborhood,” says Erik Frisch, deputy commissioner of neighborhood and business development for the city of Rochester. But a decade ago, these blocks were part of the Inner Loop, a sunken, six-lane freeway that circled the downtown.
Batavia man wins $1,000 A Week For Life from scratch-off ticket￼
The man has elected to receive his prize as an annuity, according to lottery officials.
Local business leaders aim to help the next generation of Rochester entrepreneurs
The organizers of Franchise ROC said they value the tool of franchising and wish to share it with the people of Rochester.
Bob Duffy private letter expresses concern over Rochester public safety
The private letter was sent to New York State officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul.
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
Upstate NY city named one of the safest cities in America
A city in Upstate New York has been named one of the 100 safest cities in America. Personal finance website WalletHub published a new list of 2022′s Safest Cities in America, comparing nearly 200 cities as the U.S. continues to face Covid-19 and more than 500 mass shootings this year. Key metrics include percentages of residents who are fully vaccinated, assaults per capita, road quality, risk of natural disasters, and financial safety, including factors like the unemployment rate.
newyorkupstate.com
Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list
Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
The Mucci years at Paychex
Martin Mucci first heard about Paychex through a casual conversation with its founder, Thomas Golisano. That talk led to Mucci joining the payroll processing business, where he now has spent two decades–the last dozen as CEO. Mucci had met the Rochester entrepreneur a few times before, but did not...
Rochester man indicted in connection to bank robbery on Long Pond Rd.
Mancuso had just been released from federal probation after being convicted of robbing four banks between 2012 and 2014.
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Peters Leaving WROC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Anchor Going?
The city of Rochester has a more lovely and cheerful morning because of Ally Peters. The talented morning anchor at News 8 WROC knows no bounds. And her personality shone right through the screen. After nearly two fruitful years and countless laughs, Ally Peters is leaving WROC-TV. Understandably, many people had questions regarding her departure. They are especially interested in where the news anchor is going and if she will also have to leave Rochester. Here’s what the award-winning journalist had to say about leaving WROC-TV.
WHEC TV-10
Honeoye Falls dancer will perform as a Radio City Rockette
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the holidays approaching, the iconic Radio City Rockettes have introduced new dancers this year. One of them is from our area. 18 new Rockettes were introduced to the public from atop the Radio City Music Hall Marquee. Paige Mcrae from Honeoye Falls is joining the precision dancing company for this year’s Christmas spectacular.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities
The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
Person escapes from window in Rochester house fire on East Main St.
According to fire crew officials, clouds of heavy smoke became visible along the 2200 block of East Main Street around 5:45 a.m.
Crime Stoppers surprise Rochester K9 groups with $25K, new puppies
The funds were brought together after a year-long campaign by Rochester area crime stoppers.
ESL aims to play key role in ARPA process
Members of ESL’s community impact team have coveted seats at a few high-stakes tables. As county and city officials mull opportunities to invest American Rescue Plan Act funds, ESL is offering its insight and partnership. For the community impact team at ESL, which has distributed more than $60 million...
