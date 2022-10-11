ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cassidy: Game 1 Matchup Against Kings Will Be a 'Good Measuring Stick'

By Aidan Champion
VGK Today
VGK Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCHDW_0iUw7w1n00

The Vegas Golden Knights begin their quest for the Stanley Cup with a challenging road matchup in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 2022-23 NHL season is finally here.

After a long summer to rebound from an unfortunate 2021-22 campaign, the Vegas Golden Knights' goal to return to the postseason begins with a divisional showdown with the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

The game will be Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy's first as head coach of the franchise.

"I think everyone is looking forward to it," Cassidy told the media on Monday. "There's a process for training camp that I think is probably more important to the coaches than the players. Players just want to get at it. They want to play. For us, we're trying to instill some things so there's necessary timelines and things you have to walk through. But we're no different in that regard. I want to see where we're at. I think it's a great team to start with: division rival that was a playoff team last year. So a good measuring stick right out of the gate."

Vegas' attention turned directly to opening night as soon as its preseason concluded on Saturday evening.

"We talked about it after the game in Idaho really quickly that, for us, I think it's a great first challenge," Cassidy said. "It's one of 82, so we're not going to overreact no matter how the game goes, but I'm glad that's what's on the schedule, personally."

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon has assembled a new-look coaching staff while adding veterans like forward Phil Kessel and goaltender Adin Hill to fill gaps that developed over the course of the offseason.

"This is an exciting time of year," McCrimmon said. "And you have all been at camp, you've watched our preseason. I think there's been lots of positives. I think we're anxious to get started. There's 32 teams that have a tremendous level of optimism and excitement around their organizations. ... This is the first normal season -- if that's what you call it -- in a while. So I think that adds to it. We can't wait to drop the puck tomorrow night in Los Angeles."

The matchup with Los Angeles begins at 7 p.m. PST at Crypto.com Arena.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win

Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Five BOLD Bruins predictions for 2022-23 NHL season

The Boston Bruins begin their 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night against a familiar foe in the Washington Capitals. A lot has happened with the Bruins since they were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and hired Jim Montgomery to replace him. Don Sweeney was given a contract extension as general manager.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ David Krejci Evaluates NHL Return Performance After Year Away

The Bruins started the 2022-23 season with a victory over the Capitals, and David Krejci played a part in helping Boston get off to a good start. The B’s took a 5-2 win over Washington at Capital One Arena after taking a 3-0 lead after 26 minutes of play. The Czech line took the spotlight Wednesday night as David Pastrnak led the way with four points, Pavel Zacha earned an assist and Krejci assisted on the game’s opening two goals.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NESN

NHL Announces Bruins Opening Night Roster For 2022-23 Season

The Bruins have set their roster ahead of their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Boston had a few question marks on who would make the roster, especially after Marc McLaughlin was among a number of players sent down to Providence. But the NHL announced opening rosters for the 2022-23 season for all franchises, and the Bruins roster can be viewed below:
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Will Jake DeBrusk Play In Bruins Home Opener Vs. Coyotes?

Jake DeBrusk’s second game of the 2022-23 NHL season will have to wait. The Bruins forward was injured during Boston’s season-opening win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday and played just 11 minutes, six seconds. Head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have much of an update after the game other than it was an upper-body injury.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Canadiens Season Opener Gives Glimpse of Future

No team will suddenly be expected to win all 82 games in a season due to the fact they won the first game. While it is satisfying for the fan base to enjoy the glow of a win against a Stanley Cup favorite in the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens will still lose more games than they win and miss the playoffs.
NHL
FOX Sports

Arizona visits Boston after Ritchie's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (0-1-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (1-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Boston Bruins after Nick Ritchie scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 28-14-2 in home games...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Mccrimmon
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Adin Hill
Person
Phil Kessel
NHL

Flames open season with win against Avalanche in Kadri, Huberdeau debut

CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri each had an assist in their Calgary Flames debut, a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. Huberdeau was acquired with MacKenzie Weegar in a trade with the Florida Panthers in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk on July 22. Kadri, who won the Stanley Cup with Colorado last season, signed a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million average annual value) with Calgary on Aug. 18.
DENVER, CO
NHL

NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932

Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aidan#Stanley Cup#The Los Angeles Kings
CBS Denver

Avs raise Stanley Cup championship banner into Ball Arena rafters

The Colorado Avalanche have just raised their Stanley Cup championship banner into the rafters of Ball Arena.The banner was placed next to the Avs' other two banners from 1996 and 2001."We're all proud of what we did, but it's a new journey, a new chapter for us," Avs defenseman Erik Johnson said Wednesday afternoon. "It kinda puts the stamp on last season and then we're going to start fresh. Everyone has a clean slate from there."  Coach Jared Bednar said he's more focused on the game than the banner."I think that's just one little portion of what has to come...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Avs presented snazzy Stanley Cup rings in private ceremony

DENVER (AP) — For their sparkling Stanley Cup run, the Colorado Avalanche picked up some snazzy rings to commemorate the moment. How about these numbers: 669 diamonds, 18 custom-cut sapphires — plus two more round sapphires — and 42 rubies. All told, its gemstone weight checks in around 18.5 carats.
DENVER, CO
VGK Today

VGK Today

Las Vegas, NV
94
Followers
258
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

VGKToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/golden-knights

Comments / 0

Community Policy