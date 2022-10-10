Read full article on original website
Delivery drivers sue Amazon for wage theft — again
Delivery drivers are again suing Amazon and its delivery partners for failing to provide rest and meal breaks — a practice the drivers say sometimes forces them to have to urinate in bottles while on the job. The big picture: Although similar lawsuits have been filed against Amazon and...
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash react to Biden's gig worker rule
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash reacted Tuesday to the Department of Labor's proposed rule about classifying workers as employees versus independent contractors.
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
Amazon workers at ‘critical’ Joliet facility walk off the job: ‘Without MDW2, nothing moves’
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Outside of Amazon’s MDW2 facility in Joliet, members of Warehouse Workers for Justice walked out and picketed with signs calling for “actions, not apologies.”. The walkout came as workers have demanded safer work conditions and a base pay rate of $25 per hour. Close...
It’s time for CEOs to stop acting self-confident and embrace uncertainty. Many female leaders are already doing that
We live in a “fake it till you make it” world. Whether it’s highly curated, living-my-best-life social media or simply the forecasts offered by CEOs on quarterly earnings calls, self-confidence and certainty are highly valued. In fact, when CEOs dare to acknowledge uncertainty–as we saw after the most recent earnings reports of companies from Snap Inc to Gap Inc—their stocks nosedive. Leaders are programmed to present an image of unwavering confidence—confidence which will in turn inspire the same among investors, employees, and consumers.
Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers
Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
Proposed labor rule could give millions of gig workers employee status
The Biden administration is proposing a new labor rule that could classify millions of gig workers as employees — a move that would challenge the low-cost labor models behind Silicon Valley heavyweights such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash.
Kroger, Albertsons Reportedly in Talks to Join Forces Against Walmart
In the fight for share of stomach, the leading pure-play grocers are teaming up against mega-retailers. The Kroger Co., the largest pure-play grocery retailer in the United States, is in talks with its competitor, second-largest pure-play grocer Albertsons Companies, to merge, according to sources familiar with the matter, as Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Oct. 13).
Explainer-How a U.S. Rule on Independent Contracting Will Affect Workers, Businesses
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor. The line between when a worker is considered a company's employee,...
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo says independent contractor gig work helps moms earn money on their own schedules
Speaking at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, Simo said that 80% of its gig workers don't want to be employees.
Democrats are getting a boost from an unlikely source: Laid-off tech workers with more free time.
Emily Liu, 26, a tech worker in Southern California, was among hundreds of employees who lost their jobs last month when the communications technology company Twilio announced it was cutting 11% of its workforce, part of a wave of layoffs across the tech industry. But instead of immediately bouncing back...
Reports: Kroger, Albertsons in merger talks; more on what it means
Experts say Kroger would increase buying power by acquiring one of its largest rivals, Albertsons. But whether or not it would lead to lower prices is uncertain.
"Equity within the whole restaurant": The problem with the tipped wage
Even though he came up in professional kitchens starting as a line cook, Ron Hsu didn't internalize the implicit inequity and racism of the tipped wage system until he became a restaurant owner, in 2019. The Atlanta-based chef/owner of award-winning tasting menu restaurant Lazy Betty, along with Asian-Southern Juniper Cafe and the forthcoming chef-driven pizzeria Humble Pie decided instead to institute the federal minimum wage and a service-charge model at his restaurants.
California Officially Bans Gender-Based Pricing on Products
As CVS Pharmacy trends for lowering prices to combat the 'pink tax' in 12 states, California lawmakers have officially banned gender-based pricing moving forward. Credit: Zoranm (Getty Images)
