Albany, NY

Axios

Delivery drivers sue Amazon for wage theft — again

Delivery drivers are again suing Amazon and its delivery partners for failing to provide rest and meal breaks — a practice the drivers say sometimes forces them to have to urinate in bottles while on the job. The big picture: Although similar lawsuits have been filed against Amazon and...
ECONOMY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Society
Fortune

It’s time for CEOs to stop acting self-confident and embrace uncertainty. Many female leaders are already doing that

We live in a “fake it till you make it” world. Whether it’s highly curated, living-my-best-life social media or simply the forecasts offered by CEOs on quarterly earnings calls, self-confidence and certainty are highly valued. In fact, when CEOs dare to acknowledge uncertainty–as we saw after the most recent earnings reports of companies from Snap Inc to Gap Inc—their stocks nosedive. Leaders are programmed to present an image of unwavering confidence—confidence which will in turn inspire the same among investors, employees, and consumers.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers

Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Kroger, Albertsons Reportedly in Talks to Join Forces Against Walmart

In the fight for share of stomach, the leading pure-play grocers are teaming up against mega-retailers. The Kroger Co., the largest pure-play grocery retailer in the United States, is in talks with its competitor, second-largest pure-play grocer Albertsons Companies, to merge, according to sources familiar with the matter, as Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Oct. 13).
RETAIL
US News and World Report

Explainer-How a U.S. Rule on Independent Contracting Will Affect Workers, Businesses

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor. The line between when a worker is considered a company's employee,...
ECONOMY
Salon

"Equity within the whole restaurant": The problem with the tipped wage

Even though he came up in professional kitchens starting as a line cook, Ron Hsu didn't internalize the implicit inequity and racism of the tipped wage system until he became a restaurant owner, in 2019. The Atlanta-based chef/owner of award-winning tasting menu restaurant Lazy Betty, along with Asian-Southern Juniper Cafe and the forthcoming chef-driven pizzeria Humble Pie decided instead to institute the federal minimum wage and a service-charge model at his restaurants.
ATLANTA, GA

