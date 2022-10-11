Williamson County commission increases Sheriff's Office budget for employee salaries

WILSON COUNTY, TN – Authorities continue to investigate the death of a woman who was reported as “MISSING” in Murfreesboro and later found deceased in the area of Watertown, TN. The lifeless body of Mya Christine Fuller was located along Trammel Lane, which runs between Highway 231 near Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Highway 70 in Watertown. The deceased woman was located on August 6, 2022.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO