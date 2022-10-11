Williamson County commission increases Sheriff's Office budget for employee salaries

Read full article on original website
Related
wjle.com
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
wgnsradio.com
20-Year-Old Rutherford County Man Faces Unlawful Photography Charge
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Smyrna, TN man on a charge of unlawful photography. WGNS confirmed the charge against the 20-year-old suspect on Thursday afternoon with the TBI. In April, at the request...
wgnsradio.com
$21,000 Reward for Information that Leads to Arrest / Conviction of Subject(s) Responsible for the Death of Mya Fuller from Murfreesboro
WILSON COUNTY, TN – Authorities continue to investigate the death of a woman who was reported as “MISSING” in Murfreesboro and later found deceased in the area of Watertown, TN. The lifeless body of Mya Christine Fuller was located along Trammel Lane, which runs between Highway 231 near Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Highway 70 in Watertown. The deceased woman was located on August 6, 2022.
Suspect sought after deadly shooting, crash in Madison
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed before a deadly crash in Madison late Thursday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonherald.com
Visitors to Williamson can leave their cars behind and hit the highlights with Franklin Hop tour
A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper's Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. The Franklin Hop will take guests on an entertaining 90-minute loop, with expert guides pointing out over 50 points of...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Tomorrow plans strong finish for 2022
Franklin Tomorrow, which celebrated the 22nd anniversary of its founding as a community visioning and engagement organization earlier this year, has several events set over the next few months to finish out the year. FrankTalks, Oct. 17. Franklin Tomorrow's upcoming FrankTalks lecture will focus on programs the Williamson County Public...
WSMV
Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
Nurse robbed in parking lot; Search for suspects
Surveillance images of two people accused of robbing a nurse have been released by Metro Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former employee attempts to rob gas station in South Nashville
A former gas station employee is facing felony charges after police say he attempted to rob the store earlier this week.
Driver accused of speeding crashes into power pole on Brick Church Pike
Metro police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that plowed into a power pole late Tuesday night.
Driver arrested after fleeing Wilson County traffic stop, leading officers on chase with flat tire
Multiple Wilson County agencies assisted in bringing a low-speed chase to an end Tuesday.
Sumner County mom convicted of murdering infant twins asks for a new trial
Lindsey Lowe was convicted of murdering her twin infants in 2011 in Sumner County and sentenced to life. Now she seeks a new trial alleging she had poor legal representation and a biased juror.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man found with gunshot wound outside hospital in South Nashville
Metro police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound near a hospital in South Nashville.
Baby found alone in burning hotel room in Nashville
A baby was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after being found inside a hotel room that was on fire on Wednesday.
WSMV
Nurse robbed at gunpoint in parking lot, suspects in custody
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a couple who robbed a nurse at gunpoint on Monday. According to Metro Police, Phillip Brewer, 39, and Tiffany Likens, 40, were arrested Thursday morning at a motel on Bell Road. Brewer and Likens are being charged with aggravated robbery. Officials...
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
2 arrested after selling drugs laced with fentanyl in Nashville parking lot
A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after police say they were caught selling drugs laced with fentanyl.
4 killed in 3 shootings during violent weekend in Nashville, prompting groups to speak out
Two mothers who know the pain of gun violence well said the community needs to get involved in trying to eliminate the issue.
2 brothers killed in shooting at Parkwood Park in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead at Parkwood Park Sunday night.
WSMV
Four people arrested after guns, drugs recovered from Jeep
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people were arrested Monday night after police found guns, drugs and money in a Jeep. Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department were on Hillside Avenue late Monday night when they found a jeep with four people. Officials said the Jeep smelled strongly of marijuana...
Comments / 1